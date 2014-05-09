GLOBAL MARKETS-ECB stimulus talk knocks euro, peripheral yields

* Investors position for more ECB stimulus in June
LONDON, May 9 Lower-rated euro zone bond yields
fell to fresh record lows and the common currency slid further
on Friday as investors positioned for more monetary stimulus
from the European Central Bank.
An upgrade by Standard & Poor's of its credit rating outlook
for Portugal added to the positive sentiment and gave a further
boost to Lisbon as the country prepares to exit its
international bailout this month.
Investors are betting the ECB will cut interest rates next
month, paving the way for potential further steps such as a
bond-buying programme, after its president Mario Draghi said on
Thursday the bank was ready to act in June if updated inflation
forecasts merit it.
Yields on Italian, Spanish and Irish 10-year bonds hit
record lows of 2.9 percent, 2.87 percent
and 2.65 percent respectively while the euro
fell another 0.2 percent from Thursday's U.S. close.
"With the words from Draghi yesterday there is a good chance
that peripheral yields continue to move lower in the next month
or two," said Stewart Richardson, a partner at macro hedge fund
RMG Wealth Management.
"There has been quite an about-turn in thinking in the last
24 hours. We think the chances are much higher now that we get
some sort of action from the ECB and this is primarily done to
bring down the euro."
Richardson said the yield on Italy's 10-year bond could fall
to 2.75 percent. He has short positions on the euro
against currencies such as the Japanese yen and the
Norwegian krone.
Portugal's 10-year bonds yielded as little as
3.44 percent, the lowest level since early 2006, on Friday after
S&P lifted the country's credit outlook to stable from negative,
far from peaks above 17 percent hit at the height of the euro
zone debt crisis.
Some market participants are becoming cautious after the
rapid fall in yields.
"In the European periphery we remain invested in Portuguese
and Slovenian government bonds," said Scott Thiel, head of
European Global Bonds at Blackrock.
"However, given their significant spread compression to
German Bund yields in recent weeks and in light of excessive
market expectations for imminent quantitative easing in the euro
zone, we have reduced these positions."
SHARES PAUSE AFTER RALLY
Global shares paused for a breather, with the MSCI
All-Country World index down 0.2 percent after
rallying to its highest level since December 2007 on Thursday.
Weak corporate updates from blue chips such as
Spanish-listed telecoms operator Telefonica capped
European shares, sending the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
down 0.4 percent.
U.S. futures pointed to a lower start on Wall Street, with
S&P June mini-futures down 0.2 percent.
Markets were also keeping a wary eye on the Ukraine crisis.
Russian President Vladimir praised the Soviet role in
defeating fascism on Friday, the anniversary of the World War
Two victory over Nazi Germany, in an appeal marked by a poignant
ring because Moscow has portrayed leaders in Ukraine as
neo-fascists.
Brent crude futures were up about 0.5 percent to
$108.61 a barrel, supported by tension in Ukraine and limited
supply from Libya, where a recent deal to reopen oil export
terminals seemed unlikely to go ahead.
London nickel prices surged beyond $20,000 per tonne for the
first time in more than two years on Friday, rocketing almost 6
percent at one point as a flurry of supply concerns fuelled
heavy buying of the stainless steel material.
Spot gold was flat at $1,289.50 an ounce but still on
track for its second straight weekly decline.
