GLOBAL MARKETS-European policy outlook shifts hit sterling, yields

* BoE in no rush to raise rates; sterling hits 1-month low vs dollar * Sources say ECB preparing rate cut, other measures next month * Lower rate outlook fails to lift European shares By Jamie McGeever LONDON, May 14 Sterling and top-rated government bond yields fell on Wednesday after the Bank of England said it was in no rush to raise interest rates, cooling market expectations that the first rate hike by a major central bank could come later this year. Sterling had touched a 16-month high against the euro before the release of the BoE's quarterly inflation report but quickly reversed course and slipped to a one-month low against the dollar. Cooling UK rate hike expectations dovetailed with the growing belief that the European Central Bank will ease policy in some form next month, most likely with a rate cut, pushing down UK, European and U.S. bond yields. The yield on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries fell to a six-month low of 2.58 percent and the comparable yield on German Bunds fell to a one-year low below 1.40 percent EU10YT=-RR. "I don't think the BoE was necessarily being dovish, but the market had worked itself up into a bit of a lather that perhaps the Bank was going to raise interest rates to cool the housing market," said Steve Barrow, head of G10 strategy at Standard Bank in London. "And what governor Mark Carney said was that that (rate rise) is the last line of defence," Barrow added. At 1200 GMT the euro was up almost half a percent on the day against sterling at 81.80 pence, recovering from a 16-month low earlier in the day of 81.23 pence. Sterling was down a third of a percent against the dollar at $1.6770, which left the euro up slightly from Tuesday's five-week low against the greenback at $1.3720. In its quarterly report, the BoE lowered its forecast for unemployment for the next couple of years but left largely unchanged its growth and inflation forecasts. In his press conference, Carney said there was still too much slack in the labour market. That was backed up by data on Wednesday that showed the unemployment rate fell to its lowest in over five years last month but wage growth stayed below inflation. UK gilt yields fell to as low as 2.61 percent. ECB CUT A "DONE DEAL", SAYS SOURCE Euro zone sources told Reuters that a rate cut from the ECB next month is "more or less a done deal" in a package of policy options including measures aimed at boosting lending to small- and mid-sized firms. This helped push 10-year Bund yields to a one-year low of 1.38 percent. Italian 10-year yields fell back to a record low of 2.90 percent on Wednesday as a sale of longer-dated bonds in Rome drew robust interest from investors anticipating fresh ECB stimulus. Plans for the new Italian 15-year bond issue, being sold via syndication, were unveiled late on Tuesday. Bids for the bond topped 20 billion euros, according to a lead manager on the deal. The lower interest rate environment failed to boost European stocks, which remained near recent multi-year highs but succumbed to some profit taking. Britain's FTSE 100 index of leading shares was down 0.2 percent at 6859 points, edging back from a 14-year high reached the previous day. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European shares was down a quarter of one percent at 1365 points, hovering close to Tuesday's six-year high. The FTSEurofirst 300 has risen some 7 percent from lows in March. Germany's DAX was down 0.1 percent at 9,745 points after touching 9,771.40 earlier, within reach of its record high of 9,794 points reached in January. "It's not the time to play indexes. The 'easy' rally is over," said David Thebault, head of quantitative sales trading, at Global Equities. "Investors have to do their homework now, dig into balance sheets and pick the right stocks, not whole countries." Asian shares rose to their highest level in more than a month after the S&P 500 closed at a record high overnight. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.8 percent. Hong Kong shares were up more than 1 percent as investors snapped up property and banking stocks after China's central bank urged mainland banks to speed up the granting of home loans. Japan's Nikkei bucked the trend, slipping about 0.1 percent and moving away from the previous session's 1-1/2-week high as investors took profits. U.S. stock futures pointed to Wall Street opening between 0.1 and 0.2 percent lower NDc1>.