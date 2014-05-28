GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. data, prospect of ECB easing feed risk appetite

* Risk appetite up, S&P 500 expected to extend record highs * European shares, bonds tread water after gains of last few days * Gold steadies at 3 1/2-month low as safe-haven appeal dims * Euro at 3-month low as lending data back case for rate cuts By Marc Jones LONDON, May 28 Strong economic data in the United States shored up world stocks on Wednesday, as record highs for U.S. and German markets whetted appetites for risk and dragged safe-haven gold to a 3 1/2-month low. Wall Street was expected to add a few more points when trading resumes. The S&P 500 could set a third straight record high and U.S. bond yields, a benchmark for borrowing costs globally, look set to stay low. European markets were happy to take a breather after two days of gains, as they digested new credit and bank lending figures from the European Central Bank that bolstered the case for rate cuts next week. German two-year bond yields, the most sensitive to ECB interest rate moves, hovered at a 6 1/2-month low and Spain's hit new record lows. The DAX stock index did a little better than Europe's other main markets, adding a few more points to Tuesday's record high. The ECB's lending data showed credit to companies fell 1.8 percent on an annual basis in April. That was less than its decline in March but still evidence of sluggish lending in the euro zone. The data reinforce the case for a reduction in the ECB's base rate, already at a record-low 0.25 percent, said Jan von Gerich, the chief developed markets strategist for Nordea in Helsinki, but markets may need bolder action to rise further. "Unless they (ECB) significantly exceed expectations, the meeting is likely to be a trigger for core euro zone yields to rise," von Gerich said. "That is my main assumption. It has often been the case in the past ... buy the rumour, sell the fact." In the currency market, the euro and sterling were both under pressure from a stronger dollar at $1.3610 and $1.6752 respectively. The euro decline took it to a 3-month low. China's yuan was the big mover. End-of-month trading compounded concerns about an economic slowdown led by the property market, leaving the currency flirting with an 18-month low. "There is a lot of negative news around the property sector and that is hurting the currency and we may see more weakness unless there is more evidence of an economic turnaround," said a senior strategist at a European Bank in Hong Kong who requested anonymity. GOLD SLIDES Riskier asset markets rose overnight after the United States reported an unexpected rise in durable goods orders in April and higher home prices for March. Service industries, which dominate the economy, grew at a rapid clip in May. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose to a one-year high of 490.15. Tokyo's Nikkei ticked up 0.4 percent and MSCI's 45-country world index approached an all-time high. "The bullish U.S. indicators have set the positive tone for investors, who are basically using this week to prepare for next week's ECB meeting," said Cho Byung-hyun, an analyst at Tong Yang Securities in Seoul. Back in Europe, the ECB lending gloom was offset by better-than-expected data on euro zone economic sentiment and the first rise in inflation expectations this year. They boosted hopes of a stronger economy that can keep the region out of deflation. The positive sentiment eroded the safe-haven appeal of gold, which extended overnight losses to a 3 1/2-month low. Spot gold slipped to a low of $1,260.74 an ounce, its weakest since Feb. 7, before steadying in Europe at $1,267 The dollar shrugged off a slide by U.S. Treasury yields to back below 2.50 percent. It held near an eight-week high against a basket of major currencies and fetched 101.93 against the yen, within striking distance of the two-week high of 102.145 it got to on Tuesday. Brent crude held above $110 a barrel as the upbeat U.S. data brightened demand prospects from the world's largest economy. Geopolitical risk in Libya and Ukraine added support. Uneasy calm returned to the streets of Donetsk on Wednesday, which saw the biggest battle of a pro-Russian separatist uprising in eastern Ukraine. More than 50 people were killed, according to pro-Moscow rebel fighters. (Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in Hong Kong and Shinichi Saoshiro in Tokyo; Editing by Larry King)