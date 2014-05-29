GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares flirt with record highs on ECB easing bets

BRIEF-City Holding Co provides Q1 guidance
* City holding -sees provision for loan loss expense in q1 towards lower end of range composed of low reported for q1 of 2016 and high reported for q4 2016
* Global shares near all-time high on ECB easing bets
* German bond yields at lowest levels in a year
* Euro consolidates just above 3-month low
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, May 29 Global shares flirted with an all-time peak on Thursday while German bond yields held at the lowest levels in a year on bets the European Central Bank would unveil new stimulus measures next week.
ECB policymakers have opened the door to a rate cut, effectively charging banks to hold cash at the central bank overnight, and to a refinancing operation aimed at supporting businesses when its board meets on June 5.
Expectations of lower rates pushed German yields at the lowest levels in a year and on course to record a fifth consecutive month of declines.
The MSCI World Index, which tracks stocks from developed economies and has gained 1.4 percent since the last ECB policy meeting, was up 0.1 percent, a whisker away from an all-time high set on Wednesday.
The euro, which had fallen around 2 percent against the dollar over the same period, consolidated just above a three-month low of $1.3584.
"At least a rate cut is in the price (of the euro and stocks)," said Joost van Leenders, investment specialist for allocation and strategy at BNP-Paribas Investment Partners.
"I think markets expect a bit more, something directed at bank lending, such as purchases of asset-backed securities, and I don't think that is fully discounted."
Of 48 economists polled by Reuters this week 31 said the expected combination of a cut in the ECB's deposit rate below zero and new long-term cash for banks to lend on to small and medium-sized firms would help boost lending in the euro zone.
European shares held firm near multi-year highs, with the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index hovering close to a near six-year peak reached earlier this week.
U.S. futures pointed to a slightly higher open on Wall Street .
"The trend is up, the trend's your friend, but I wouldn't buy up at these levels," said Darren Courtney-Cook, head of trading at Central Markets Investment Management.
Gold extended losses to a third straight session to fresh 16-week lows, reflecting recent gains in the dollar and weak physical demand in top buyer China also weighed.
Brent crude rose back above $110 a barrel on signs of stronger demand from top oil consumer the United States, with a sharp drop in its gasoline stocks adding to recent data showing a strengthening economy. (Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Toby Chopra)
NEW YORK, April 19 Wealthfront Inc, the digital financial advice company, will begin letting some customers borrow against their investment accounts in its first foray into lending.
* Dow down 0.25 pct, S&P up 0.17 pct, Nasdaq up 0.58 pct (Updates to early afternoon)