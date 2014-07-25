GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro hit, shares subdued after downbeat Ifo

* Euro dips, European shares subdued after downbeat German data * U.S. jobless claims data, record S&P close more upbeat * World shares back to near record high, gold sees second week in the red By Marc Jones LONDON, July 25 World shares dipped on Friday having clawed their way back towards all-time highs after a week of largely reassuring economic signals but rising political tensions. European markets opened with the region's main bourses down 0.1 to 0.6 percent as investors digested the bloc's latest sanctions for Russia and a flurry of data from German business confidence to UK growth. Germany's Ifo survey showed there had been hefty fall in business confidence in Europe's biggest economy over the last few weeks, raising worries the region's growth engine could be stuttering. "Geopolitical tensions are taking their toll on the German economy," Ifo said in a statement. "Companies were also less optimistic about future business developments." In the currency market, the euro dipped after the downbeat data and the dollar, which has been the dominant force among the majors again this week, gained against the yen too. (Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite in Tokyo, editing by John Stonestreet)