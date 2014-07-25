GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro hit, shares subdued after downbeat Ifo

* Euro dips, European shares subdued after downbeat German
data
* U.S. jobless claims data, record S&P close more upbeat
* World shares back to near record high, gold sees second
week in the red
By Marc Jones
LONDON, July 25 World shares dipped on Friday
having clawed their way back towards all-time highs after a week
of largely reassuring economic signals but rising political
tensions.
European markets opened with the region's main bourses
down 0.1 to 0.6 percent as investors
digested the bloc's latest sanctions for Russia and a flurry of
data from German business confidence to UK growth.
Germany's Ifo survey showed there had been hefty fall in
business confidence in Europe's biggest economy over the last
few weeks, raising worries the region's growth engine could be
stuttering.
"Geopolitical tensions are taking their toll on the German
economy," Ifo said in a statement. "Companies were also less
optimistic about future business developments."
In the currency market, the euro dipped after the
downbeat data and the dollar, which has been the dominant
force among the majors again this week, gained against the yen
too.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite in Tokyo, editing by
John Stonestreet)