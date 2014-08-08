GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, dollar down after Iraq strikes, but off lows

* Shares cut losses, Bunds pare gains as Iraq concerns settle * Treasury yields hit 14-month low * Oil trims gains * U.S. stocks open slightly higher on energy lift (Updates with U.S. market open, recasts, changes dateline, previous LONDON, byline) By Chuck Mikolajczak NEW YORK, Aug 8 Bond yields fell in key markets worldwide on Friday as investors shifted to the safety of government debt, spurred by U.S. President Barack Obama's decision to authorize air strikes in Iraq, though most equity markets recovered from overnight losses. The U.S. 10-year hit its lowest yield since June 2013 and Germany's 10-year Bund fell to another record low, closing in on 1 percent. Oil rose on concern about the threat to oil supplies in Iraq. Investors expect volatility to continue to rise, as the uncertainty surrounding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and worsening conditions in Iraq will weigh heavily over the weekend. "People have been caught off guard. The geopolitical risks have been treated as 'noise' by investors in the past few months, but now they suddenly realise that it's much more than just 'noise,'" said FXCM analyst Vincent Ganne. Obama said in an address that he authorized "targeted" strikes to protect the besieged Yazidi minority and U.S. personnel in Iraq. Hours after his statements, U.S. military aircraft bombed Islamic State artillery attacking Kurdish forces near Arbil, Iraq. Yields on 10-year Treasuries and German Bunds - dropped as low as 2.349 and 1.023 percent, respectively. The drops marked a 14-month low in yields for the U.S. note and a third straight record low for the German Bund. Equity markets rebounded from their worst losses overnight, with the MSCI All World Index down just 0.2 percent. Asian markets bore the brunt of the selling, with Tokyo's Nikkei 225 losing 3 percent. A broad index of European stocks was off 0.7 percent and Germany's DAX Index lost 0.4 percent, though that was off the day's worst levels. Wall Street managed to post modest gains. The S&P 500 gained 0.2 percent to 1,913.95. The intensifying risks in one of the world's big oil-producing countries jolted petroleum markets, sending U.S. crude up more than $1 to $98.45 a barrel and Brent to $106.39 before both trimmed gains. U.S. crude was last up 22 cents to $97.56 while Brent was down 9 cents to $105.35. "The market will look very close at what happens next and whether oil supplies from southern Iraq could be under threat," said Tetsu Emori, a commodity fund manager at Astmax Co Ltd in Tokyo. Fighting also resumed in Gaza between Palestinian militants and Israel. NATO called for Russia to "step back from the brink" of war in Ukraine, while a Russian official said the nation would "make all efforts" to de-escalate the conflict. The dollar was off its lows but remained 0.2 percent down having hit two-week trough of 101.49 against the safe-haven Japanese yen. (Additonal reporting by Tricia Wright in London; Editing by Nick Zieminski)