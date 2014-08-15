GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, bonds set for weekly gain as looser policy eyed

* Europe stocks set for biggest weekly gain since Feb
By Nigel Stephenson
LONDON, Aug 15 European stocks rose on Friday,
on track for the year's biggest weekly gains, while German Bund
yields held near record lows as recent weak data increased
expectations of further central bank action to revive the
economy.
The euro, which fell against the dollar on Thursday after
data showed Europe's powerhouse economy Germany unexpectedly
contracted in the second quarter, regained lost ground on Friday
but remained near nine-month lows.
The relatively unusual phenomenon of stocks and highly rated
bond prices, which move inversely to yields, rising at the same
time follows a reassessment of the euro zone's growth outlook
and the likelihood of the European Central Bank further easing
monetary policy via a bond-buying quantitative easing programme.
U.S. shares also looked set for gains, as indicated by stock
index futures.
"Fixed income is behaving like it's a risk-off market.
Equities, on the other hand, are being supported by the fact
that bad news is good news," said Vanessa Pham, senior analyst
at private wealth firm Stanhope Capital.
"You've got all the central banks saying they are ready to
step in. It's more of a leap of faith in Europe...that (ECB
President Mario) Draghi will come in and do outright QE as
aggressively as the U.S.. As long as people believe what he is
saying they will support the market."
On Friday, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
rose 0.8 percent in early trade, rising for the fourth day in
five, helped by the world's biggest miner, BHP Billiton,
saying it could spin off assets.
The index is up 2.5 percent for the week, a performance not
matched since the week ending Dec. 20.
Asian shares rose, with MSCI's main index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan up 0.2 percent. Tokyo's
Nikkei index ended flat but with a 3.7 percent gain for
the week, its biggest since mid-April.
Investors also kept a wary eye on the progress of a Russian
aid convoy halted on the border with Ukraine.
Comments perceived as conciliatory from President Vladimir
Putin helped lift Wall Street on Thursday, along with weak jobs
data suggesting the Fed would not raise interest rates soon.
However, the presence of dozens of Russian military vehicles
near the border with Ukraine kept tension high.
Sub-par economic data, which also showed the entire euro
zone stagnated in the three months to end-June and inflation was
just 0.4 percent in July, has helped drive German 10-year bond
yields to record lows below 1 percent this week and led
investors to raise their bets on the ECB launching QE.
Ten-year German yields, which have also been
pushed lower by investors concerned about conflict in Ukraine
and the Middle East seeking a safe assets, were all but flat on
Friday at 1.013 percent, having briefly dipped below 1 percent
the previous day, according to traders.
Yields have fallen for six weeks in succession.
The euro was up 0.2 percent at $1.3382 but still
close to last week's nine-month low of $1.3333 and on track to
end lower for the week. Some analysts saw the euro pausing at
these levels.
"With plenty of bad news from the euro zone behind us and
investors adjusting their expectations lower, it may be more
difficult for euro/dollar to fall from here, based on bad news
from the euro zone only," said Petr Krpata, analyst at ING.
JACKSON HOLE
He said investors would look to the annual Jackson Hole
gathering of central bankers at the end of next week for more
clues to future U.S. monetary policy.
The dollar was up at 102.56 yen and sterling, which
fell earlier this week after the Bank of England made it clear
it was in no hurry to raise interest rates, edged up to $1.6693,
having hit a four-month low of $1.6657 on Thursday.
U.S. Treasury yields remained close to recent lows. The
10-year note yielded 2.394 percent, unchanged from
the New York close.
Worries about economic weakness and potential demand for oil
weighed on Brent crude. The price added 40 cents to $102.50
a barrel due to weakness in the dollar but held close to
13-month lows.
Gold rose 0.1 percent towards $1,314 an ounce and was
set for a second consecutive week of gains.
