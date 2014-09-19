GLOBAL MARKETS-Relief for Europe as Scotland stays in United Kingdom

* Sterling runs out of puff after jump on Scotland result
* World stocks head for fifth week of gains in six
* Nikkei surges after yen bumps to 6-year low vs dollar
* Alibaba prices IPO at top of range, bolstering sentiment
* Wall Street's S&P 500 expected to open 0.3-0.4 pct higher
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Sept 19 World markets rallied on Friday
as Scotland's decision to stay in the United Kingdom lifted
Europe and got investors over the latest in a recent run of
tricky global political hurdles.
Scotland voted to remain in the UK by 55 percent to 45
percent, a clear outcome likely to bring relief to a number of
countries in Europe, particularly Spain, which is facing similar
secessionist pressures in Catalonia.
Sterling initially surged to a two-week high
against the dollar and a two-year peak against the euro before
losing some steam, while London's FTSE share index and
Spanish stocks and bonds jumped.
Global shares were already heading towards
their fifth weekly gain in the last six. They have been boosted
by further assurances this week that interest rates are likely
to remain at record lows in many major economies for some time.
News that Chinese internet giant Alibaba priced its
IPO at $68 a share on Thursday, the top end of the expected
range to raise $21.8 billion in one of the world's largest-ever
stock offerings, also supported the market.
"I am happy today, risk is back on, everybody is happy
today," said Geir Lode, head of global equities for fund manager
Hermes in London. "We have Scotland, Alibaba is huge - what
could be better?"
Scotland's vote against independence ended a fraught two
weeks for markets that had seen the value of sterling fall
sharply after some polls suggested the 307-year old union was on
the brink of collapse.
The vote not only keeps Britain intact but also reduces the
likelihood of its leaving the European Union, potentially a much
greater risk for markets and something Scottish independence
might well have precipitated, analysts said.
The pound's bounce against the dollar was not as large as
some had predicted though and it had retreated to $1.6386
as U.S. trading began.
But it remained strong against some of the other major
currencies, hitting a two-year high of 78.10 pence per euro
and a six-year high of 180.70 yen.
YEN FLOOR, NIKKEI ROAR
The cheer from the still-United Kingdom spread to the rest
of Europe's bourses, and Wall Street was also expected to start
on the front foot after another week of record highs.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
rose 0.7 percent before traders took profits in London
and Frankfurt and nerves started to show in France
ahead of a sovereign rating review by Moody's.
Spain's IBEX outperformed with a 0.7 percent rise,
helped by a fall in Spanish 10-year government bond yields as
markets viewed Scotland's "No" vote as having reduced prospects
of a stronger push for a breakaway in Catalonia.
"For the markets in general, the Scottish result is probably
the best outcome because the 'Yes' vote winning was really not
priced in and that could have caused chaos, with contagion to
Europe," said Clairinvest fund manager Ion-Marc Valahu.
Asia shares outside Japan had added 0.2
percent, supported by Wall Street's strong showing overnight
after Alibaba's IPO bonanza, though the region was still on
track for a weekly loss of about 1.4 percent.
Japan's Nikkei ended up 1.6 percent at a seven-year
closing high, giving it a 2.3 percent gain for the week. Shares
got a tailwind as the yen hit a new six-year low of 109.46 yen
to the dollar and as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he
aimed to reform the country's $1.2 trillion public fund as soon
as possible.
ECB FRUSTRATION
The dollar index, which tracks the currency against a
basket of six peers, stood at 84.547, edging up on the day after
it climbed as high as 84.743 on Thursday, its strongest level in
more than four years.
There was further frustration for the ECB on Friday. Its
favoured inflation gauge, the five-year/five-year forward
, hit a new low and banks handed back 20 billion
euros just a day after taking a disappointing 83 billion euros
in the first of its much-hyped TLTRO loan offerings.
The euro shed about 0.5 percent to $1.2858 after
hitting a 14-month low on Thursday, when it fell as low as
$1.2834.
Risk sentiment seemed unruffled by geopolitical clouds on
the horizon. The U.S. Senate on Thursday approved a bill
requested by President Barack Obama to arm and train moderate
Syrian rebels fighting Islamic State militants, while tensions
continued to rumble between Ukraine and Russia.
Among commodities, Brent crude held below $98 a barrel, but
was set for its first weekly gain in three on the possibility of
lower OPEC output. Brent edged down to $97.63 a barrel,
while U.S. crude slipped slightly to $92.94.
Traditional safe-haven gold inched lower to $1,224.40
an ounce after touching $1,216.01 in the previous session, its
lowest since Jan. 2. Copper was also limping toward a fourth
straight week in the red, hurt by concerns over slowing economic
growth in top consumer China.
(Additional reporting by Anirban Nag in London; Editing by John
Stonestreet and Hugh Lawson)