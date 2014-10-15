GLOBAL MARKETS-Bonds rise, oil falls as economic gloom persists

* Caution reigns after disappointing China inflation reading
* Global shares stabilise, Europe choppy on Shire M&A hit
* Bond yields, oil prices hit fresh lows on demand fears
By Lionel Laurent
LONDON, Oct 15 Persistent fears over the health
of the global economic recovery kept bond yields and oil prices
falling on Wednesday, even as shares broadly stabilised after
days of steep losses.
Market volatility has surged in recent weeks as investors
weigh the timing of expected interest rate increases, especially
in the United States, against disappointing macroeconomic
signals such as a worse-than-expected inflation reading from
China.
The MSCI All-Country World index was trading
broadly flat at 0740 GMT, having fallen some 8 percent since the
end of August.
There were pockets of choppiness in Europe, with Britain's
FTSE 100 benchmark stock index down more than 1.2
percent, dragged lower by a 26 percent fall in the share price
of drug company Shire after U.S. rival and suitor AbbVie
warned it could reconsider plans to buy Shire.
Safe-haven government bonds across the euro zone performed
better, with German bund yields hitting a record low as
investors sought refuge from signs of cooling economic demand.
"With deflation worries still very much at the fore of the
euro area and the pressure on the ECB to take further action in
coming months, bunds will remain underpinned in the near term,"
said Nick Stamenkovic, bond strategist at RIA Capital Markets.
Worries over the economic recovery also kept commodities
under pressure: Brent crude futures fell to a new
four-year low of $83.95 per barrel and U.S. crude oil
fell to $80.60 per barrel, stoking fears of further falls in
inflation.
"The sharp decline in the price of crude oil is serving to
increase downside risks to inflation in the near-term," said Lee
Hardman, currency analyst at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
The oil price fall also spread to currency markets, where
the U.S. dollar hit a five-year high against the Canadian dollar
and held firm near a 11-month peak against sterling on Wednesday
with investors resuming bullish bets after a recent sell-off and
staying away from currencies grappling with slowing inflation.
"Clearly the correlation between oil and commodity prices on
the Canadian dollar is playing out. The more oil prices fall,
the more dollar/CAD will rise," said Jeremy Stretch, head of
currency strategy, CIBC World Markets.
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Additional reporting by Jamie
McGeever, Anirban Nag, Marc Jones and Marius Zaharia; Editing by
Toby Chopra)