GLOBAL MARKETS-Bond yields, oil prices fall as gloom persists

* Caution reigns after disappointing China inflation reading
* Global shares stabilise, Europe choppy on Shire M&A hit
* Bond yields, oil prices hit fresh lows on demand fears
By Lionel Laurent
LONDON, Oct 15 Persistent fears over the health
of the global economic recovery kept bond yields and oil prices
falling on Wednesday, with stocks also failing to break their
recent losing streak.
Market volatility has surged in recent weeks as investors
weigh the timing of expected interest rate increases, especially
in the United States, against disappointing macroeconomic
signals such as a worse-than-expected inflation reading from
China.
Investors sought refuge from cooling economic activity in
safe-haven government bonds across the euro zone, with German
bund yields hitting a record low. Pressure is growing on the
European Central Bank (ECB) to ease monetary policy further to
spur growth in the region.
"With deflation worries still very much at the fore of the
euro area and the pressure on the ECB to take further action in
coming months, bunds will remain underpinned in the near term,"
said Nick Stamenkovic, bond strategist at RIA Capital Markets.
After a stable start to the European trading day, stocks
were firmly in the red by 1117 GMT, with the MSCI All-Country
World index down 0.2 percent and the
pan-European FTSEurofirst down 1 percent.
Britain's FTSE 100 benchmark stock index was also
down 1 percent, dragged lower by a 26 percent fall in the share
price of drug company Shire after U.S. rival and suitor
AbbVie warned it could reconsider plans to buy Shire.
Worries over the economic recovery also kept commodities
under pressure: Brent crude futures fell to a new
four-year low of $83.95 per barrel and U.S. crude oil
fell to $80.60 per barrel, stoking fears of further falls in
inflation.
"The sharp decline in the price of crude oil is serving to
increase downside risks to inflation in the near-term," said Lee
Hardman, currency analyst at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
The oil price fall also affected currency markets, where the
U.S. dollar hit a five-year high against the Canadian dollar and
held firm near a 11-month peak against sterling with investors
resuming bullish bets after a recent sell-off and staying away
from currencies grappling with slowing inflation.
"Clearly the correlation between oil and commodity prices on
the Canadian dollar is playing out. The more oil prices fall,
the more dollar/CAD will rise," said Jeremy Stretch, head of
currency strategy, CIBC World Markets.
Emerging markets in Russia and the Middle East, which depend
on oil as a key revenue earner, were also hit: the rouble
dipped to its weakest level on record, Russian government
borrowing costs hovered at a five-year high and shares in Moscow
fell to near their lowest level since 2009.
It sparked new measures from Russia's central bank,
including another shift in its currency intervention threshold
and auctions for banks to deposit dollars, but analysts remained
sceptical of their success.
"If the oil price doesn't stabilise, there probably isn't
much hope for the rouble," said Richard Segal, an emerging
market strategist at Jefferies. The currency is down almost 20
percent this year.
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Additional reporting by Jamie
McGeever, Anirban Nag, Marc Jones and Marius Zaharia; Editing by
Toby Chopra)