GLOBAL MARKETS-Markets slammed by economic fears after U.S. data

* Caution reigns after disappointing China inflation reading
* Bond yields, oil prices hit fresh lows on demand fears
By Lionel Laurent
LONDON, Oct 15 Global stocks, bond yields and
commodity prices slumped on Wednesday as investor fears over the
state of the global economy intensified after U.S. producer
prices fell for the first time in more than a year.
U.S. equity futures were down 1.2 percent - with big
blocks of shares being sold - and the pan-European FTSEurofirst
300 index fell 1.9 percent after the release of the
data, which fuelled worries of disinflation in the U.S.
Greece's benchmark equity index fell as much as 10
percent, though by 1307 GMT it had pared its losses to a drop of
around 7 percent.
"There's been a big acceleration of the sell-off in stocks,
with a spike in risk aversion spreading across the board to
bonds and the currency market, and even a return of stress
around Greek assets," Alexandre Baradez, chief market analyst at
IG France.
"The newsflow is quickly deteriorating, including today's
U.S. data. It's nothing to reassure investors. All the
ingredients are there for further losses."
Market volatility has surged in recent weeks as investors
weigh the timing of expected interest rate increases, especially
in the United States, against disappointing macroeconomic
signals such as a lower-than-expected inflation reading from
China.
Investors sought refuge from cooling economic activity in
safe-haven government bonds across the euro zone, with German
bund yields hitting a record low. Pressure is growing on the
European Central Bank to ease monetary policy further to spur
growth in the region.
"With deflation worries still very much at the fore of the
euro area and the pressure on the ECB to take further action in
coming months, Bunds will remain underpinned in the near term,"
said Nick Stamenkovic, bond strategist at RIA Capital Markets.
After a stable start to the European trading day, stocks
were firmly in the red by afternoon, with the MSCI All-Country
World index down 0.3 percent.
Britain's FTSE 100 benchmark stock index was also
down 1.6 percent, dragged lower by a 24 percent fall in the
share price of drug company Shire after U.S. rival and
suitor AbbVie warned it might reconsider plans to buy
Shire.
Worries over the economic recovery also kept commodities
under pressure. Brent crude futures fell to a new
four-year low of $83.95 per barrel and U.S. crude oil
fell to $80.60 per barrel, stoking fears of further
disinflation.
"The sharp decline in the price of crude oil is serving to
increase downside risks to inflation in the near term," said Lee
Hardman, currency analyst at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
The oil price fall also affected currency markets, where the
U.S. dollar hit a five-year high against the Canadian dollar and
held firm near a 11-month peak against sterling. Investors
resumed bullish bets on the dollar after a recent sell-off and
stayed away from currencies grappling with disinflation.
"Clearly the correlation between oil and commodity prices on
the Canadian dollar is playing out. The more oil prices fall,
the more dollar/CAD will rise," said Jeremy Stretch, the head of
currency strategy at CIBC World Markets.
Emerging markets in Russia and the Middle East, which depend
on oil as a key revenue earner, were also hit: the rouble
dipped to its weakest level on record, Russian government
borrowing costs hovered at a five-year high and shares in Moscow
fell to near their lowest level since 2009.
Russia's central bank stepped in to shift its
currency-intervention threshold and hold auctions for banks to
deposit dollars, but analysts remained sceptical of their
success.
"If the oil price doesn't stabilise, there probably isn't
much hope for the rouble," said Richard Segal, an emerging
market strategist at Jefferies. The currency is down almost 20
percent this year.
