GLOBAL MARKETS-European shares fall as bank stress test worries offset ECB stimulus talk

* Efe says at least 11 banks to fail EU stress tests
* Sources say ECB considering buying corporate bonds
* Earnings results beat expectations in Europe, the U.S.
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Oct 22 European shares slipped and the
euro hit a one-week low on Wednesday as reports that at least 11
banks could fail a region-wide financial health check this
weekend offset hopes of corporate bond buying by the ECB.
Spanish news agency Efe cited several unidentified sources
saying three banks in Greece, three Italian lenders, two
Austrian banks, as well as one bank each from Cyprus, Belgium
and Portugal will fail the stress tests. The results of the
checks, designed to see how banks would cope under adverse
economic scenarios, are due on Sunday.
Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said he was
confident Spanish lenders would do well.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was down 0.18 percent at 1,296.98 points.
"It is a dampener," said Beaufort Securities sales trader
Basil Petrides of the Efe report, which reversed an upbeat start
in European trading on better-than-expected company earnings and
hopes of ECB corporate bond buying.
So far in Europe's earnings season, 9 percent of STOXX 600
companies have reported results, of which 65 percent
have met or beaten profit forecasts, according to data from
Thomson Reuters StarMine.
Swiss engineering group ABB, outdoor equipment
maker Husqvarna and French carmaker PSA Peugeot
Citroen were the latest to do so, while Heineken
bucked the trend, reporting lower-than-expected sales.
European companies also got a lift after several sources
told Reuters on Tuesday that the European Central Bank was
considering buying corporate bonds on the secondary market and
may make a final decision as soon as December with a view to
beginning purchases early next year.
That would expand the private sector asset-buying programme
the ECB began on Monday, with the aim of giving the euro zone
economy a shot in the arm and safeguarding it from deflation,
which has already gripped five of its 18 members.
The euro hit a one-week low of 1.26805 against the
dollar, partly on the talk of more ECB activism.
"The general takeaway here for a lot of people is that it
shows commitment from the ECB trying to find ways to expand its
balance sheet. And also it shows ... the ECB wanting to pick up
the pace," said Paul Robson, a currency strategist at RBS.
In Britain, the pound fell after Bank of England
minutes showed policymakers were firmly against raising interest
rates when they met earlier this month.
NERVES
The market moves were tentative as investors remain nervous
about the state of the global economy, with the euro zone a
particular soft spot. Such worries may intensify on Thursday
when regional business surveys are due.
Later on Wednesday, traders will pay close attention to U.S.
inflation data, due at 1230 GMT.
Economists expect annual core CPI inflation to stay flat at
1.7 percent in September, and a cooler reading would add to
speculation that the Federal Reserve will wait longer before
raising interest rates.
The consensus view is that the U.S. central bank will decide
at its Oct. 28-29 policy meeting to wrap up its third round of
asset purchases with new money, known as quantitative easing.
But short-term interest rates futures imply markets do not
expect the Fed to hike rates until late 2015.
Euro zone bond yields extended their falls on the back of
the ECB's plans. German 10-year Bund yields, which
set the standard for euro zone borrowing costs, fell 1 basis
point to 0.86 percent. Peripheral bond yields fell by more.
"The news of bond buying had quite a beneficial effect on
the non-German bond markets, for good reason, so spread
narrowing was quite substantial and today there is still some
after-effect of that," said KBC strategist Piet Lammens.
In other markets, oil edged further above $86 a
barrel after an industry report showed a smaller-than-expected
rise in U.S. crude inventories, extending a tentative recovery
in the oil price from a four-year low.
Gold eased from six-week highs.
(Additional reporting by Jemima Kelly and Michael Urquhart in
London and Lisa Twaronite in Tokyo; Editing by Catherine Evans
and Susan Fenton)