GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil drops on Saudi move; Wall St, Europe stocks decline

By Chuck Mikolajczak

LONDON, Nov 4 European shares edged lower on Tuesday after the European Commission cut its growth forecasts, while U.S. equities fell as oil prices extended their fall to weigh on the energy sector.

The Commission's new outlook indicated the euro zone would expand by 0.8 percent this year and need another year to reach even a modest level of growth.

Republicans were poised to make major gains and possibly recapture control of the U.S. Senate in a midterm vote on election day that could serve as a public referendum on President Barack Obama's job performance.

Experts expect a focus on key environmental and energy issues after the midterms that could affect markets, such as a potential jump-start to energy-friendly policies that could shore up oil-and-gas companies.

Energy shares weighed on U.S. equities, with the sector down more than 2 percent on continued weakness in oil prices, with Brent crude touching a four-year low of $82.08.

U.S. crude oil was trading down more than 2.6 percent at $76.75 a barrel, while Brent crude futures fell 2.7 percent to $82.47, extending losses after top oil exporter Saudi Arabia cut prices to the United States.

"The recovery in the market over the past few weeks has been very broad with the notable exception of energy and materials, the much more commodity-oriented side," said Eric Wiegand, senior portfolio manager at the Private Client Reserve of U.S. Bank in New York.

"Is it somewhat surprising, yes, as far as the Saudi action but the overall trend had been in place prior to that so this is just adding a little bit to it."

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was off 0.4 percent, as the cut by the European Commission erased early gains spurred by some positive corporate earnings.

Despite the broader economic gloom, the European reporting season has not turned into the rout investors feared, with cost cuts helping to deliver earnings in line with or ahead of downbeat forecasts.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 29.83 points, or 0.17 percent, to 17,336.41, the S&P 500 lost 9.64 points, or 0.48 percent, to 2,008.17 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 21.63 points, or 0.47 percent, to 4,617.27.

The MSCI all-country world equity index was little changed, down 0.02 percent.

The after-effects of the Bank of Japan's surprise stimulus move last week were also still being felt. The dollar took a breather but was still near multi-year highs against the yen and euro with raised expectations the ECB will eventually have to adopt quantitative easing.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose 4/32 in price to yield 2.3353 percent. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)