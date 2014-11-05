GLOBAL MARKETS-Republican gains push dollar to 7-year high versus yen

* Republicans take majority of seats in U.S. Senate * U.S. stock futures rise, European shares jump 1.4 percent * Crude prices fall further after China PMI data * Gold at four-year low By Marc Jones LONDON, Nov 5 Sweeping Republican party wins in U.S. mid-term elections pushed the dollar to a seven-year high against the yen and lifted U.S. stock futures on Wednesday. More soft data from China left oil at its lowest in four years. Republicans rode a wave of voter discontent to secure control of the U.S. Senate and strengthen their grip on the House of Representatives in a punishing blow to President Barack Obama that will limit his power in his last two years in office. Financial markets saw the election results as a cause for optimism. Similar situations in the past have often sparked U.S. stock market rallies. Futures prices pointed to a 0.5 percent gain for Wall Street when trading opens, while the dollar reached as high as 114.59 yen, its highest since December 2007. "We all saw this result coming, but the main thing is what the two sides decide, whether they want to co-operate and compromise or whether they are going to go back to the trenches," said Philip Marey, a U.S.-focused economist at Rabobank. "They (Republicans) have the incentive to be constructive to show to voters that they can rule the country ... If they manage to cooperate it could boost the economy, especially if things can be done on areas like infrastructure." U.S. markets were also preparing for ADP employment and non-manufacturing ISM data due shortly. Both should set the tone for Friday's closely followed non-farm payrolls jobs report. Europe's main stock markets had advanced through the day, rising almost 1.5 percent. Encouraging company earnings from Britain to Sweden helped the region to overlook downbeat economic data from both Europe and China. Growth in China's services sector weakened further in October as new business cooled, reinforcing signs of a gradual economic slowdown that could prod the government to unveil fresh stimulus measures. In the euro zone, business growth picked up less than expected despite much deeper price cutting by companies. Retail sales were also weak and even high-flying neighbour Britain saw its dominant services sector slow. DOLLAR REBOUNDS The Chinese data was the latest blow for commodities. Brent oil fell towards $80 a barrel as demand worries mounted. Copper, a metal whose price is linked to growth, hit its lowest in a fortnight. Gold slid to a four-year low below $1,150 an ounce as a strong dollar kept investors away. "The market is already soft for Brent, and the Chinese data is not going to help although the numbers are not a surprise," said Avtar Sandu, senior manager for commodities at Phillip Futures. The disappointing data from the euro zone also meant the euro's struggles continued, a day before the European Central Bank's monthly meeting. The single currency hit a two-year low against the Swiss franc and slid back below $1.25. Sterling also wilted. One reason was betting that feeble euro zone growth and inflation would prompt more action from the ECB in the coming months. Another was uncertainty after Reuters reported that ECB President Mario Draghi's leadership style was upsetting some of the national central banks. "We do not expect further easing at Thursday's ECB meeting, but it may give more insight into its new asset-purchase programmes," strategists at Barclays said. With the dollar soaring at a fresh seven-year peak and buying 114.74 yen, yields on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes rose to 2.346 percent. European bond markets had a largely quiet day before the ECB meeting. RUSSIA RUMBLES Russia's rouble hit an all-time low as the country's central bank finally succumbed to this year's heavy pressure on the currency, which has cost it almost $75 billion in reserves. After a big rate hike last week had failed to ease the strains, the central bank said on Wednesday it would massively scale down its currency market intervention. That means the rouble's level will now largely be determined by the market. The drop in the price of oil, which is Russia's biggest revenue earner, remained the main source of pressure. Signs of tensions flaring again in Ukraine added to the strain. Separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine accused President Petro Poroshenko of violating a peace deal by suspending a law giving their regions a "special status". Russia meanwhile test-fired an intercontinental missile from a submarine in the Barents Sea a day after both Moscow and Kiev moved troops closer to their joint border. "The central bank of Russia has finally done it," Dmitry Polevoy, the chief Russia economist at ING Bank in Moscow, said after the change in FX intervention. "The rouble has de facto become a fully flexible currency." (Editing by Susan Fenton, Larry King)