REFILE-GLOBAL MARKETS-Rouble sinks, markets await U.S. jobs numbers

By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Nov 7 A deepening crisis of confidence
in the rouble dominated financial markets action in Europe on
Friday, with another 3 percent fall meaning the Russian currency
has lost more than a tenth of its value in less than a week.
As investors await monthly U.S. jobs data, European shares
edged higher, supported by signs on Thursday that the European
Central Bank is edging towards providing more help for the
moribund euro zone economy. The FTSE Eurofirst index of leading
European shares was up 0.3 percent.
The rouble's slide -- and the broader problems around
Ukraine and lower oil prices which it reflects -- are likely to
put yet more pressure on exports by European companies already
struggling with very poor demand at home.
With the currency battered by concerns about the conflict
with Ukraine and the tit-for-tat sanctions that have resulted,
Russia's central bank effectively gave up supporting its
existing peg against the dollar earlier this week.
With intervention to support the rouble limited to just $350
million daily, a further slide is likely, traders said.
"This is full-blown panic, with signs of a self-fulfilling
currency crisis," Dmitry Polevoy, chief Russia economist at ING
Bank in Moscow, said in a note.
"At such times, the central bank should intervene -- after
all, if this isn't a risk to financial stability, then what is?"
President Vladimir Putin held talks with top security chiefs
on Thursday over a "deterioration of the situation" in eastern
Ukraine after pro-Russian rebels there accused Kiev of launching
a new offensive in violation of a ceasefire.
The dollar was worth 48.39 roubles in morning trade in
Europe, compared to Thursday's close of 46.86 roubles.
.
PAYROLLS
Asian stock markets edged down overnight ahead of the U.S.
employment numbers, due at 1330 GMT, while the euro wallowed
around two-year lows after ECB President Mario Draghi vowed to
take more steps to support growth in the euro zone.
Investors were likely to remain cautious ahead of the U.S.
nonfarm payrolls report. Solid gains in employment are
projected, which could increase speculation the Federal Reserve
will raise U.S. interest rates in the middle of next year.
"The market is positioned for a big number," said Chris
Weston, chief market strategist at IG Markets in Melbourne.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was down about 0.2 percent, on track for a
weekly loss of about 1.8 percent.
Japan's Nikkei stock average rose 0.5 percent, gaining 2.8
percent for the week following the Bank of Japan's surprise
announcement of more easing steps on Oct. 31.
Japanese cabinet ministers expressed concern about the yen's
recent rapid fall, suggesting that the government may be trying
to ward off criticism that it is intentionally devaluing its
currency to boost exporters' competitiveness.
The dollar bought 115.28 yen, not far from a fresh
seven-year peak of 115.52 touched overnight. The euro inched up
to $1.2398 after brushing a more than two-year low of
$1.2368.
The stronger dollar and supply fears continued to pressure
oil prices. Brent dropped about 0.4 percent to $82.55 a
barrel, while U.S. crude had recovered from overnight
losses to be a touch higher at $77.99.
