GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks steady, Brent crude hits 4-year low

* U.S. stock indexes little changed at record highs
* European shares lifted by upbeat corporate results
* Dollar hits seven-year high versus yen
* Brent crude at four-year low below $82 a barrel
(Updates market action; changes dateline; previous LONDON)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Nov 11 U.S. stock prices were little
changed on Tuesday, hovering near Monday's record closes, while
the dollar rose as investors weighed the prospect of further
stimulus to aid the recovery of the global economy.
Oil prices fell further on the stronger dollar and robust
output from U.S. shale fields, with Brent crude dropping to a
four-year low below $82 a barrel.
"We have equity demand driven by the perception of improving
economics and companies' earnings prospects," said Andre Bakhos,
managing director at Janlyn Capital LLC in Bernardsville, New
Jersey.
In mid-morning trading, the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 10.63 points, or 0.06 percent, at 17,624.37. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 1.70 points, or 0.08
percent, at 2,039.96. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up
3.04 points, or 0.07 percent, at 4,654.66.
European shares were boosted by positive results from
companies including Germany's Henkel and Hochtief
. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose
as much as 0.5 percent before retreating to a 0.3 percent gain.
Earlier, a 2.1 percent rise propelled Tokyo's Nikkei
to its highest close since October 2007 on speculation that
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe might postpone a sales tax hike
planned for next October and call a snap election.
The MSCI world equity index, which tracks
shares in 45 nations, was little changed at 420.18.
The rally in Japanese stocks helped push the yen lower
versus the dollar. The greenback hit a seven-year high against
the Japanese currency, hitting a seven-year high of 116.11 yen
in European trading on the EBS trading system.
The euro was little changed at $1.2420, not far
from a two-year low of $1.2358 hit on Friday.
In the bond market, yields on lower-rated Spanish and
Italian government bonds fell after European Central Bank
Executive Board member Yves Mersch said on Monday that the
"critical" state of the euro zone economy made ECB purchases of
government debt possible.
The U.S. bond market was closed for the Veterans Day
holiday.
In the energy market, Brent crude futures in London
fell 79 cents, or 0.96 percent at $81.55 a barrel after hitting
a four-year low of $81.23. It has lost nearly 30 percent since
June, partly due to rising production, especially in the United
States.
U.S. crude was last down 20 cents, or 0.26 percent,
at $77.20.
Spot gold rose $4.77 or 0.41 percent, to $1,154.90 an
ounce, rebounding from a 2 percent drop on Monday, as bargain
hunters emerged.
(Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak in New York; Nigel
Stephenson and Francesco Canepa in London; Lisa Twaronite and
Shinichi Saoshiro in Tokyo, Ian Chua in Sydney; Editing by
Dominic Evans and Dan Grebler)