GLOBAL MARKETS-Europe markets pull back on FX settlement after Japan stocks climb

* Equity indices fall, bank stocks hit after forex
settlement
* Core bond yields fall, demand supported by hopes of ECB
action
* Corporate updates knock UK retailers
* Nikkei touches seven-year highs, expectations of snap
election
By Lionel Laurent
LONDON, Nov 12 European shares and core bond
yields fell on Wednesday, bucking a strong performance in Japan,
with bank stocks under pressure following a landmark $3.4
billion settlement over allegations of price-fixing in currency
markets.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 equity index was
down 0.6 percent at 0852 GMT, while the STOXX Europe 600 banks
index was down more than 1 percent.
Regulators imposed penalties totalling $3.4 billion on UBS
, Citigroup, HSBC, Royal Bank of
Scotland and JP Morgan.
Barclays was among the biggest losers, down 2
percent, after the FCA regulator said its investigation into the
bank was continuing.
"Even though the fines are manageable, the newsflow for the
banks remain negative, and the latest fines come on top of
massive fines such as the one paid by BNP Paribas.
Banks are getting increasingly reluctant to take risks," said
Saxo Bank trader Pierre Martin.
Quarterly trading updates put UK retail stocks under
pressure: J Sainsbury sank 5.0 percent and Tesco
fell 3.7 percent after Sainsbury took a hit on profits
and the dividend to fund lower prices for customers.
Such price moves contrasted with the 0.4 percent rise in
Japan's benchmark Nikkei index, which earlier touched a
seven-year high and put the rest of Asia in the shade amid
expectations Prime Minister Shinzo Abe would postpone a planned
tax hike and may call an election for December.
That followed a surprise ramping-up of economic stimulus by
the Bank of Japan at the end of October that has seen the yen
fall to multi-year lows against the dollar.
"A snap election is likely to generate greater support for
Abe and his policies and keep the bias for yen weakness," said
Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC World Markets.
Investors took refuge in core bonds, where German yields
nudged lower ahead of a two-year bond auction where demand for
the zero-interest-bearing paper was seen supported by the
prospect of more European Central Bank policy easing, though
investors have cast doubt on the timing of more stimulus.
Also in focus was the Bank of England's latest economic
outlook, which was expected to signal that British interest
rates will stay at a record low until around the middle of next
year.
Economists polled by Reuters expect the central bank to trim
forecasts for growth and inflation it published three months ago
because prospects elsewhere in Europe have dimmed and a
four-year low in oil prices is pushing down inflation.
Oil prices extended their recent drop over fears of cooling
demand and a supply glut, with Brent falling to $81.04
per barrel and U.S. crude prices down 67 cents to $77.29.
"Given the weakening fundamental outlook, we are reducing
our allocation to Europe stocks and shifting the proceeds to the
U.S. and Japan," BofA Merrill Lynch analysts wrote in a note to
clients.
(Additional reporting by Blaise Robinson in Paris and Anirban
Nag in London; Editing by Hugh Lawson)