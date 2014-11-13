GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil below $80 as China slowdown chimes with OPEC warning

* Brent crude at 4-year low as Saudis aloof on output cuts
* European shares recover 0.5 pct after falls on Wednesday
* Dollar softens near seven-year high vs yen
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Nov 13 Oil fell below $80 a barrel for
the first time since 2010 on Thursday, as more evidence of a
slowdown in China's resource-hungry economy chimed with OPEC
warning of a substantial drop in demand next year.
Data from Beijing showed below-forecast factory output and
investment growth hitting a near 13-year low, reinforcing signs
that the world's second-biggest economy will see its weakest
growth for almost 24 years this year.
Stock markets, however, were not put off,
wagering that the lacklustre figures could encourage more
support measures from the Chinese authorities in the coming
months, and that the slide in oil could aid growth globally.
European shares rose 0.5 percent in a small rebound
from falls on Wednesday. Futures markets pointed to a positive
start for Wall Street later too after
Asian and emerging market stocks had
edged up overnight.
But it was oil that remained the focus as it sat
slumped at $79.60 a barrel, the first time since the end of
September 2010 it had dropped under $80.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)
said in its latest report on Wednesday that demand for oil was
expected to drop by around a million barrels a day next year
because of the U.S. shale boom.
Its top producer, Saudi Arabia, also gave little away about
whether it will cut output to remove surplus oil from the
market, ahead of what is shaping up to be a landmark OPEC
meeting on Nov. 27.
"There are not many bullish factors to lift the market now,"
said Avtar Sandu, senior manager for commodities at Phillip
Futures in Singapore. "But it's not a one-way street down. Those
who have been selling want to take profits around this area."
The robust dollar added to the pressure on oil as it
moved towards a recent seven-year high against the yen, driven
by speculation that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will call
a snap election in December.
A senior figure in Abe's ruling party told reporters it
appeared the premier had indeed decided to call an election. If
he wins, economists believe it will clear the way for further
stimulus measures.
ROUBLE TROUBLE
Oil's ongoing slide also put renewed pressure on Russia's
hard-hit rouble.
It was down well over 1 percent at 46.27 to the dollar and
with tensions also bubbling in Ukraine again, traders were
watching to see whether the central bank would be forced into
more decisive action to defend the currency.
The central bank's deputy governor, Ksenia Yudayeva, told
lawmakers in Moscow that the fall in the rouble was a "bad
recipe" for the country's economy but also that the bank was
against capital restrictions.
"Market participants are guessing about the central bank's
next policy step after heavy verbal interventions recently and
the limit imposed on FX swap operations," Maxim Korovin, a forex
analyst at VTB Capital, said in a note.
The world's other big oil producers were being bruised too.
Nigeria's naira fell hard for a fourth consecutive day
despite central bank efforts to stabilise it, while Saudi
Arabia's stock market, which is packed with oil firms,
also tumbled.
In Europe's bond markets, both German and Italian yields
dipped as a downbeat survey from the European Central Bank
underlined the need for further policy easing, though the euro
bucked the trend, rising 0.2 percent against the dollar.
Expert economists the ECB surveys every quarter cut their
euro zone inflation forecasts for next year to just 1.0 percent
and 1.4 percent in 2016, down from 1.2 percent and 1.5 percent
respectively last time around.
"The balance of risks has become more clearly tilted to the
downside. ... Respondents identify geopolitical tensions, mainly
in Ukraine and Russia, but also in the Middle East, as by far
the main risk," the ECB's report on the findings read.
Worries about low inflation are widespread and bolstering
expectations of ongoing support and cheap money from the world's
major central banks.
Safe-haven gold was steady at $1,160.76 per ounce,
above Friday's 4 1/2-year low of $1,131.85, while growth-attuned
metal copper was lifted 0.2 percent to $6,694 a tonne by
the Chinese stimulus hopes.
(Additional reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen in Singapore
and Alexander Winning in Moscow; Editing by Hugh Lawson)