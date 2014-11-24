GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks grind higher after central bank stimulus signals

(Adds U.S. stock futures)
* Stocks inch higher after central bank boost to sentiment
* Sources say China ready to ease further after rate cut
* Euro near 28-mth trough as ECB's Draghi vows to fight
deflation
* Oil a touch lower ahead of OPEC meeting
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Nov 24 World stocks ground higher on
Monday after a frenetic round of activity at central banks in
Asia and Europe showed they are willing to do more to support
economic growth and inflation.
European shares, which had their best day in a month on
Friday after the People's Bank of China cut interest rates,
edged higher still after sources told Reuters Beijing was ready
to ease policy further to head off slowing inflation.
European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi also looked to be
clearing the way for the full-scale government bond buying
hoped-for by investors but opposed by Germany's Bundesbank.
On Monday, ECB governing council member Ewald Nowotny
underscored the reservations that still exist in corners of the
18-country euro zone about such a move, however.
Also potentially complicating the policy picture, the Ifo
survey gave a more upbeat reading of German business sentiment
than some other recent data. That bodes well for growth.
Jean-Louis Cussac, the head of Paris-based firm Perceval
Finance, said the market was currently driven by central banks.
"Fund managers have not been selling equities during the
recent pull-backs because of the 'ECB put': if the situation
worsens, the central bank is ready to take further steps," he
said. "The market remains volatile, and investors should be
cautious."
Shares in Shanghai rose almost 2 percent, while
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
jumped 1.1 percent. Tokyo was closed for a
holiday.
European markets were slightly less bullish overall, German
and French stock indices rising 0.8-0.9 percent
while London fell by less than 0.1 percent. Futures pointed to
rises of 0.1-0.2 percent on Wall Street ahead of the opening.
"The markets are continuing to react to the Chinese rate cut
on Friday and to Draghi's comments," said Jeremy Batstone-Carr,
head of private client research at London-based investment
manager Charles Stanley.
"Confronted by debt mountains that can't be reduced by
growth, Draghi and other central bankers are now targeting
inflation. The financial markets are viewing the possibility
favourably but my fear is that central banks' dread of a debt
deflationary spiral is insufficient to do much about it."
In commodity markets, oil edged down ahead of a key meeting
of OPEC on Thursday amid uncertainty on whether producers would
agree on a meaningful cut in output to support prices. Brent
fell 13 cents at $80.24 a barrel, while U.S. crude
9 cents to $76.42.
Gold was steady around $1,200 an ounce, as traders
cheered the prospect of more global stimulus.
The euro, driven by Draghi's comments on Friday to
the verge of this month's more than two-year lows, was a touch
higher on the day at $1.2405.
(Editing by Catherine Evans)