GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil hits four-year low as expectations fade for OPEC cuts

* Oil prices near four-year low as hopes fade for OPEC
output cut
* European shares buoyed by ECB bond-buying hopes
* Asian shares edge up, helped by stimulus around the world
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Nov 27 Fading hopes OPEC will cut
production when it meets Thursday sent oil prices tumbling to a
four-year low and the world stock-market rally paused for
Thanksgiving in the United States.
Gulf oil producers, led by Saudi Arabia, are expected to
argue for putting off output cuts at the OPEC meeting. Some
members want to prop up prices, which have dropped over a third
since June. OPEC sources say action is unlikely
.
Brent oil dropped by more than $1.75 in Asian and
early European trading to less than $76 a barrel for the first
time since September 2010.
"I think in terms of the big global economy picture, a lower
oil price is a force for the good, and the meeting today is
really about whether we get an extension of the move or whether
we get a reversal," said National Australia Bank strategist
Gavin Friend.
Europe's stock markets were up 0.2 percent,
buoyed by Wednesday's signal from the European Central Bank that
it is closer to government bond buying and by
another record finish for Wall Street's S&P 500.
Spain's consumer price index fell more than expected
and inflation fell in early readings from some
German states, suggesting euro zone inflation is likely
to show a further decline on Friday. Lending to euro zone
households and companies also shrank last month, other data
showed.
Overall, the data will put further pressure on the ECB to
take more aggressive action. Speaking in Finland, ECB head Mario
Draghi said the region needs a "comprehensive strategy,"
including government reforms.
Euro zone bond yields hit record lows after the
soft data and the euro dipped to a session low against
the dollar. But currency market action centred on oil prices.
Oil-rich Norway's crown hit a three-week trough of 8.5693
crowns per euro, Russia's rouble dove again
and Nigeria's naira was still feeling Tuesday's 8 percent
devaluation.
OPEC WATCH
The slump in oil has made OPEC's meeting its most closely
watched in decades. The bloc provides around a third of the
world's oil, and the falling prices are pushing down inflation
in places like Europe and hammering the economies and financial
markets of big producer countries.
Decisions from the meeting are due at a news conference at
1500 GMT. Before the meeting, Iraqi Oil Minister Abel Abdel
Mehdi said he saw a floor for oil prices of $65 to $70 a barrel
and Algeria and Venezuela said they were willing to cut output.
In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan advanced 0.3 percent. Shanghai
shares reached a three-year high, extending their rally
after China cut interest rates last week. They are up 8.2
percent so far this month.
"The rate cut clearly showed the Chinese authorities are
very much keen to support the economy. So even though Chinese
economic data has been pretty weak, investors are convinced that
there will be no hard landing," said Naoki Tashiro, the
president of TS China Research.
Japan's Nikkei shed 0.8 percent as the yen recovered against
the dollar. The index has gained 5.1 percent this month to
become the second-best performing market in the region after
China. The Bank of Japan also eased policy at the end of
October.
The U.S. currency fetched 117.49 yen, off last week's
seven-year high of 118.98 yen. The euro traded at $1.2475
as it recovered from a low of $1.23595 on Monday.
Gold dipped for a second session, holding below $1,200 an
ounce, as outflows resumed from the top bullion exchange-traded
fund and traders remained cautious before a Swiss referendum on
central bank bullion assets on Nov. 30.
Trading was subdued in many markets with U.S. financial
markets shut for the Thanksgiving holiday.
