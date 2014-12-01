GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall after weak global data; yen, oil recover from lows

* Data shows slowing factory activity in China, Europe
* Oil hits five-year low before recovering
* Moody's cuts Japan's credit rating
(Updates with U.S. market openings; dateline previously LONDON)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Dec 1 Global stock markets fell on
Monday as slowing factory activity in China and Europe added to
worries about weaker global growth and Apple shares dropped,
while the yen briefly hit a seven-year low after Moody's cut its
rating on Japan.
Oil prices rebounded after hitting five-year lows, lifted by
data suggesting that tumbling prices may have started affecting
drilling activity in the fast-growing U.S. shale oil industry.
On Wall Street, Apple shares dropped 2.7 percent
and the stock was the most actively traded on Nasdaq. The cause
of the decline was not yet clear. Shares of U.S. retailers
declined after Thanksgiving weekend in-store sales failed to
impress. The S&P 500 retail index was down 1.7 percent.
The day's data added to investor caution. Chinese purchasing
managers (PMI) data showed manufacturing slowed in November,
suggesting the world's second biggest economy was continuing to
lose momentum. Factory activity also slowed in France and
Germany.
"The places where we are seeing strength are in the more
defensive areas of the (stock) market. That's tied to the
perceived weakness in global growth," said Kevin Caron, market
strategist at Stifel, Nicolaus & Co in Florham Park, New Jersey.
The U.S. dollar rose to its highest level against the yen
since July 2007, hitting 119.15 yen on the EBS trading
platform, immediately after Moody's lowered its rating on the
world's third biggest economy by a notch to A1 from AA3, citing
Japan's fiscal problems. It ran into
profit-taking and was last trading at 118.20 yen, down 0.4
percent on the day.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average fell
35.39 points, or 0.2 percent, to 17,792.85, the S&P 500
lost 11.81 points, or 0.57 percent, to 2,055.75, and the Nasdaq
Composite dropped 45.67 points, or 0.95 percent, to
4,745.96.
MSCI's global share index was last down 0.6
percent, and European shares were also down 0.6
percent. Emerging market shares tracked by MSCI fell
1.8 percent.
World oil prices are down 40 percent since June, largely on
abundant supply. OPEC last week declined to cut production to
raise prices. But the data suggesting that lower prices may have
started to affect drilling activity in the U.S. shale oil
industry could affect supply.
Brent crude fell as low as $67.53 a barrel, its
lowest since October 2009, before picking up to $71.08, up 93
cents. U.S. crude oil was up $1.22 at $67.37.
U.S. Treasuries extended a six-session rally, with prices
rising on worries about global growth.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note was up 5/32
to 100.25 in price to yield 2.1762 percent versus 2.196 percent
on Friday.
"The news overseas has been bullish for Treasuries," said
Jake Lowery, a portfolio manager at Voya Investment Management
in Atlanta. "The weaker numbers out of Germany and the downgrade
of Japanese government has put some pressure on risk markets."
The Russian rouble was down as much as 8 percent from
Friday's Moscow close, though its losses were cut after what
traders said may have been intervention by the central bank.
(Additional reporting by Nigel Stephenson in London, and
Rodrigo Campos and Michael Connor in New York; Editing by Leslie
Adler)