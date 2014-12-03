GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rise, euro falls as ECB easing bets mount

* ECB meeting on Thursday may pave the way for more easing
* Dollar at highest since 2009
* Oil rebounds as market searches price floor
* Rouble's slide hits exposed European shares
* Emerging markets hit by stronger dollar, oil's fall
By Lionel Laurent
LONDON, Dec 3 Stocks rose and the euro hit its
weakest in more than two years on Wednesday, a day before a
crucial European Central Bank meeting that may pave the way for
more monetary easing in the euro zone.
The dollar touched its highest against a basket of six major
currencies since 2009.
Recent disappointing economic indicators from Europe have
stoked investor concerns about the threat of deflation amid weak
global growth, though this has also been offset by the prospect
of more central bank intervention that would cheer markets.
Purchasing managers' surveys of the euro zone's service
sector pointed on Wednesday to the tough task ahead for
policymakers as business activity across the bloc grew less than
expected last month, suggesting the region's economy could
contract again early next year.
"There isn't a strong catalyst to help fuel the rally at the
moment (but) this could change with the ECB tomorrow and
Friday's (U.S.) payroll figures," Saxo Bank trader Andrea Tueni
said.
"(ECB head Mario) Draghi would please investors with some
sort of timetable for quantitative easing, but even if he just
repeats the ECB's strong commitment to act, it could be enough
to spark a Santa Claus rally."
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.2
percent at 0854 GMT, though top benchmark indexes in Britain and
France were down slightly.
The oil price rebounded above $71 a barrel as a
volatile market searched for a floor after the price fell nearly
40 percent since June, while the dollar hit its highest since
March 2009 as U.S. Federal Reserve officials painted an upbeat
picture of the world's biggest economy.
Sterling rose after better-than-expected data from the UK as
the market awaited British Finance Minister George Osborne's
half-yearly budget update later on Wednesday. He was expected to
pledge to wipe out the underlying budget deficit in three years,
part of a plan to eventually offer generous income tax cuts.
German bund futures were firmer as core bond yields
fell, with Italy's borrowing costs hitting a new record low of 2
percent.
Nordic shares were buoyed by news that telecom operators
Telenor and TeliaSonera would merge their
Danish operations. Both stocks were up around 1.7 percent.
The Russian rouble's continuing slide added more pressure on
companies exposed to Eastern Europe: Germany's Adidas
fell 2.7 percent after a broker downgrade from Barclays warned
that the company's exposure to the rouble would probably eat
into profits through 2015.
The MSCI Emerging Market index was down 0.3
percent, with the stronger dollar and oil's recent slide keeping
pressure on emerging-market currencies.
Brent crude was firmer at $71.12 per barrel while
U.S. crude also rose to around $67.65, stabilising after hitting
multi-year lows on a supply glut and fears of cooling demand.
(Additional reporting by Blaise Robinson, Jemima Kelly, Emelia
Sithole-Matarise and Chris Vellacott; Editing by Susan Fenton)