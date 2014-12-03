GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. dollar hits five-year highs, data defies slowdown fears

* ECB meeting on Thursday may pave way for more easing
* Dollar at highest since 2009, hitting emerging markets
* Oil holds above $70 a barrel
* Rouble's slide hits exposed European shares
By Lionel Laurent
LONDON, Dec 3 Stock markets rose and the U.S.
dollar hit a five-year high against a basket of currencies on
Wednesday, after U.S. jobs data showed a slowing global economy
was having a limited impact on domestic activity.
In Europe, shares were up despite surveys that showed the
euro zone economy may face another contraction, as investors
looked to a European Central Bank meeting on Thursday that may
pave the way for more monetary easing in the currency bloc.
The euro fell to its weakest against the dollar in more than
two years on Wednesday, while the dollar touched its highest
against a basket of six major currencies since 2009.
Recent disappointing economic indicators from Europe have
stoked investor concerns about the threat of deflation amid weak
global growth, though this has also been offset by the prospect
of more central bank intervention that would cheer markets.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.6
percent by 1444 GMT and the S&P 500 U.S. equity index up 0.2
percent.
"There isn't a strong catalyst to help fuel the rally at the
moment (but) this could change with the ECB tomorrow," Saxo Bank
trader Andrea Tueni said.
"(ECB head Mario) Draghi would please investors with some
sort of timetable for quantitative easing, but even if he just
repeats the ECB's strong commitment to act, it could be enough
to spark a Santa Claus rally."
The UK FTSE 100 index was down 0.3 percent, weighed
down by mining stocks and oil majors that have suffered from a
recent slide in commodity prices. Sectors such as housebuilders
and airlines got a boost by Finance Minister George Osborne's
pledge to cut property purchase taxes and some air travel taxes.
"There is little here that will change the broad direction
of the UK economy, but there are lots of eye-catching smaller
initiatives," Baring Asset Management's director of asset
allocation research, Christopher Mahon, said.
Brent oil held above $70 a barrel in choppy trading having
fallen nearly 40 percent since June, supported by U.S. Federal
Reserve officials painting an upbeat picture of the world's
biggest economy.
Elsewhere, sterling hit a three-week high against the euro
after a survey showed Britain's dominant services sector growing
at a much faster than expected pace in November with an upbeat
budget statement also shoring up sentiment.
In his Autumn Statement, UK Finance Minister Osborne raised
near term growth forecasts and while he will miss deficit
reduction targets, Britain will sell fewer bonds in 2014/15 than
previously forecast, sending gilt futures and the pound
higher.
German bund futures were flat after core bond
yields fell, with Italy's borrowing costs hitting a new record
low of 2 percent.
Nordic shares put on more than one percent each, buoyed by
news that telecom operators Telenor and TeliaSonera
would merge their Danish operations.
The Russian rouble's continuing slide added more pressure on
companies exposed to Eastern Europe. Germany's Adidas
fell 3.2 percent after a broker downgrade from Barclays warned
that the company's exposure to the rouble would probably eat
into profits through 2015.
The MSCI Emerging Market index was flat, with the
stronger dollar and oil's recent slide keeping pressure on
emerging-market currencies.
(Additional reporting by Blaise Robinson, Jemima Kelly, Emelia
Sithole-Matarise and Chris Vellacott; Editing by Susan Fenton)