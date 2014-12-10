GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks up on hopes of China policy easing, Greece stirs concern

* Oil near 5-year low, European stocks rebound
* China inflation falls to 5-year low of 1.4 pct
* Greek markets under pressure as election looms
By Jamie McGeever
LONDON, Dec 10 Oil prices were anchored at a
five-year low on Wednesday and European stocks recovered from
the previous day's selloff after a similar rebound in Chinese
shares prompted by hopes that weak inflation will bring more
monetary policy easing in China.
Greek stocks and bonds fell again, with short-term yields
rising above long-term yields as next week's presidential
election heightened investors' concerns over the country's
near-term political, financial and economic future.
The biggest mover on global currency markets was the yen,
racking up its third consecutive daily rise against the dollar
as traders scaled back bets which culminated last week in the
Japanese currency hitting a seven-year low.
"Asian markets started with equity weakness but soft Chinese
inflation data prompted increased hopes of further People's Bank
of China easing and that in turn calmed equities," said Kit
Juckes, strategist at Societe General.
"(We are) watching equities, oil and Greece."
At 0845 GMT Britain's FTSE 100 was up 0.5 percent at
6563 points, Germany's DAX gained 1 percent to 9892
points and France's CAC 40 rose 0.8 percent to 4297
points.
The broader FTSEuroFirst 300 index of leading European
shares was 0.7 percent higher at 1372 points.
On Wall Street overnight major indexes finished lower,
though the S&P 500 recovered late in the day to close
nearly flat.
In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan slipped 0.3 percent, but was off
lows as Chinese shares closed up 2.9 percent. On Tuesday, the
Shanghai index rose to a 3-1/2-year high before collapsing to
lose more than 5 percent.
Data on Wednesday showed China's annual consumer inflation
fell to a five-year low of 1.4 percent in November, signaling
persistent weakness in the world's second largest economy.
Japan's Nikkei stock average tumbled 2.3 percent as
a stronger yen prompted investors to sell exporters' shares.
The dollar was down a third of one percent at 119.27 yen
, more than two yen off Friday's peak of 121.83 yen, and
the euro was steady at $1.2372.
RISK AVERSION
The focus for bond investors in Europe was firmly on Greece,
where short-term yields shot above long-term yields. This yield
curve inversion often indicates a country is about to default or
fall into recession.
Three-year Greek bond yields shot up 34 basis
points to 8.532 percent, the highest level since the bonds were
issued back in July, and above 10-year yields which rose 11
basis points to 8.17 percent.
"Risk aversion has once again taken hold of European
markets. We remain cautious on (euro zone) periphery markets
over the near-term given the heightened degree of political
uncertainty," Citi strategists said in a note on Wednesday.
Greek stocks were down more than 2 percent in early trading
following Tuesday's 12.7 percent loss, which was the
biggest one-day fall since 1987.
Front month Brent crude oil futures were down 1.5 percent at
$65.85 a barrel, barely 50 cents above Tuesday's
five-year low of $65.29.
Adding to pressure on crude prices, the American Petroleum
Institute, an industry group, reported a 4.4 million barrel
build in crude stockpiles last week when analysts had predicted
a drop.
Low oil prices, weak global inflation and the political
developments in Greece supported demand for safe-haven U.S.
Treasuries. The yield on benchmark 10-year notes
stood at 2.218 percent in Asian trade, down from its U.S. close
of 2.220 percent on Tuesday.
Spot gold rose to a seven-week high earlier in the
day of $1,238.20 an ounce.
