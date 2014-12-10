GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares fall on oil's five-year low; dollar slides

* Oil hits five-year lows, hitting energy stocks
* Dollar dips against major currencies for third session
* China inflation falls to 5-year low
* Greek markets under pressure, record low Bund yield
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Dec 10 Oil prices slumped to five-year
lows on Wednesday and U.S. and European equity markets fell as
investors withdrew from riskier positions in favor of
safe-havens like the Japanese yen.
Brent crude oil futures fell to $64.04 a barrel, the lowest
since September 2009, before recovering a bit as producers
forecast lower demand for oil next year. U.S. and European
markets were dragged lower by losses in energy, as the S&P
energy index was last off nearly 3 percent as the worst
performing sector.
Oil prices have been under pressure from the dollar's
strength and OPEC's decision against an output cut, with Brent
down more than 40 percent from its June high. Brent crude
was last down $2.75, or 4 percent, at $64.09 a barrel.
U.S. crude was last down $2.80, or 4 percent, at $61.02
per barrel.
"Crude oil is under punishment today once again on the back
of the OPEC news. OPEC has cut its demand forecast for next year
and this has unbalanced the demand and supply equation further
and traders are not liking the sound of this at all," said Naeem
Aslam, chief market analyst at AvaTrade.
The drag on European energy shares sent the region's broad
FTSEurofirst 300 index into negative territory for a
third straight session.
Chinese shares rebounded after data showed inflation in the
world's second-biggest economy hit a five-year low last month,
kindling hopes for more monetary policy easing. The losses in
U.S. and European shares overshadowed the gains, however.
In Europe, Greek shares were among the top losers on
mounting concerns over the country's politics, down 1 percent,
adding to Tuesday's roughly 13 percent plunge.
The worries over Greece and the weakness in Chinese economic
data sent the U.S. dollar lower for a third straight session.
The greenback was on track to post its worst three-day loss
against the safe-haven yen in over a year, though analysts still
believe the dollar will continue to improve in coming months.
The dollar fell to 118.56 yen, off 1 percent.
U.S. government bond yields, which move inversely to prices,
were little changed ahead of the U.S. Treasury's auction of $21
billion in reopened 10-year notes, while German government debt
fell to record lows after concerns over Greece fueled safety
bids.
MSCI's all-country world equity index, which
tracks shares in 45 nations, was last down 0.78 percent at
416.94. Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index was last
down 0.36 percent at 1,358.28.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 149.82
points, or 0.84 percent, at 17,651.38. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 15.74 points, or 0.76 percent, at
2,044.08. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 25.66
points, or 0.54 percent, at 4,740.81.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were last
up 5/32 in price to yield 2.2 percent.
Gold hovered near seven-week highs on the pullback in equity
markets and the dollar. Spot gold prices were last down
0.17 percent at $1,228.30 an ounce.
