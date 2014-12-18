版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 18日 星期四 21:13 BJT

GLOBAL MARKETS-Franc drops as Swiss announce negative rates; stocks jump after Fed

* Swiss franc tumbles as SNB introduces negative depo rate
    * Shares jump as Fed pledges to be patient on withdrawing
stimulus
    * Wall St expected to rally again after biggest gain of year
    * Treasury yields edge up, oil up for second day
    * Rouble drops as Putin talks tough on rift with West

    By Marc Jones
    LONDON, Dec 18 The Swiss franc tumbled on
Thursday after its central bank announced a charge on deposits,
wary of a flood of money exiting Russia and likely inflows from
the euro zone if the ECB starts full-scale money printing early
next year.
    European shares rose sharply after an upbeat assessment of
the U.S. economy and a promise by the Federal Reserve to be
patient in raising rates, which led U.S. stocks to their
strongest session of the year.
    The jitters of recent weeks calmed a touch as oil rose for a
second day, although the pressure was still on Russia's rouble
as Vladimir Putin tried to cool worries of a full-on financial
crisis taking hold.
    The Swiss National Bank's surprise move to introduce a
charge on deposits was accompanied by a cut in its main rate
band. The franc fell to its lowest since mid-October against the
euro and to a two-year low against the dollar.
    In a thinly veiled reference to Russia's recent woes, the
SNB said in a statement, "Over the past few days, a number of
factors have prompted increased demand for safe investments."
    "The introduction of negative interest rates makes it less
attractive to hold Swiss franc investments."
    European stocks were riding high from Wednesday's
reassurance by the U.S. Federal Reserve that it would be
"patient" with rate hike and would not move for "at least a
couple of meetings", meaning April of next year at the earliest.
    London's FTSE, Frankfurt's DAX and Paris'
CAC40 were up 1, 2.1 and 2.5 percent respectively and
euro zone periphery bond yields nudged lower as the appetite for
risk picked up. 
    There was a hint of caution in Greek markets where stocks
fell 2 percent after the government was left around 20
votes short in the first round of voting in parliament to elect
a new president.
    The government needs to get its candidate through to avoid
snap elections early next year that polls suggest would be won
by the leftist Syriza party, which promises to renegotiate the
bailout deal Greece still needs to keep its finances afloat.
 
  
    
    ROUBLE TROUBLE
    Russia's rouble gave back some of Wednesday's recovery
despite Putin seeking in his end-of-year news conference to calm
worries that the near 45 percent plunge in the rouble since June
has left the country on the brink of a full-blown crisis.
    The rouble was roughly 1.5 percent weaker on the day,
though Moscow's dollar-traded stock market surged close
to 8 percent and Russian bond spreads over U.S. treasuries were
down around 100 bps from the 5-1/2 year high hit this week.
    "Clearly the current situation is caused mainly by external
factors," Putin said, referring to the slump in oil and gas
prices.  
    "If the situation develops unfavourably, we will have to
amend our plans. Beyond a doubt, we will have to cut some
(spending). But a positive turn and an exit from the current
situation are inevitable."
    With risk appetite on the rise, Wall Street was expected to
build on Wednesday's 2 percent rally with another 1 percent
rise when trading resumes later. 
    In terms of data, economists are hoping PMIs, the Philly Fed
business index and jobless claims figures will all bolster the
Fed's view that the upward trend for the U.S. economy remains on
track. 
       
    OIL BOUNCE
    In Asia, Japan's Nikkei had jumped 2.3 percent while
stocks in Australia climbed 1.0 percent as the region
tracked Wall Street's gains.
    Back in the currency market, the euro had retreated to
$1.2307, after being as high as $1.2515 at one stage on
Wednesday, while the U.S. dollar index settled after a 1 percent
rise.
    The single currency took a hit when European Central Bank
board member Benoit Coeure said there was support on the bank's
policymaking council for more action, with sovereign bond
purchases the "baseline option". 
    Beaten-up oil prices were also steadier after some wild
swings this week. U.S. crude and Brent rose for a
second day running, to $57.73 and $62.77 respectively, having
bounced as far as $58.98 and $68.71 the previous day. 
    Safe-haven gold rose 2 percent, but U.S. bond
investors were less enthused as some had thought the downward
spiral in oil combined with low inflation, economic weakness
globally and the Russian financial crisis would lead the Fed to
push out the likely timing of the first hike.
    Instead Fed Chair Janet Yellen played down the impact of oil
and falling inflation expectations, while most policy members
still expected hikes to start in 2015. 
    As a result, investors continue to wager that any tightening
will proceed at a snail's pace. Fed fund futures <0#FF:>
currently imply a rate of 0.56 percent by the end of 2015, while
the median forecast by Fed members is 1.125 percent.

 (Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐