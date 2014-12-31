GLOBAL MARKETS-Chinese stocks, dollar and debt the stars of 2014

* Europe stocks edge up, China ending year on a high note
* Dollar runs into modest profit-taking, to yen's benefit
* Euro zone yields at historic lows as deflation looms
* Oil remains under pressure after halving in value
* Wall Street to test record highs after 13 pct annual jump
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Dec 31 Chinese and U.S. stocks headed
the list of 2014 top performers while markets elsewhere ended
the year on a wary note as another sharp drop in oil and worries
about Greece's future served as an excuse to take profits.
The U.S. dollar lost a little of the recent gains that have
made it the year's star major currency on Wednesday, but
European bonds yields scored all-time lows following a
shockingly sharp fall in Spanish inflation on Tuesday.
European stocks wrapped up the year 3.5 percent
higher overall with some striking exceptions, such as
near 30 percent losses for debt-strained Greece and
Portugal.
The stand-out global equity performer has been China, where
the CSI300 index ended 2014 with gains of nearly 50
percent after two final blockbuster months when hopes grew of
more policy stimulus and foreigners won wider access to Chinese
stocks.
Wednesday featured hefty gains for China's biggest train
makers, China CNR and CSR Corp
, after they confirmed a $26 billion merger.
"China stocks have done really well this year and the dollar
move has also been very interesting," said Alvin Tan, an FX
strategist at Societe Generale in London. "It barely moved
against the other major currencies in the first of the year and
all the big gains came in the second half."
Among the scraps of news in Europe, two polls in Greece
published late on Tuesday showed the anti-bailout party Syriza's
lead over the ruling conservatives had narrowed.
Reports that Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah had been admitted
to hospital for tests sent stocks there tumbling, with another
oil price fall adding to downward pressure.
Trade elsewhere was thinned by holidays in Japan, Thailand,
South Korea and the Philippines, while many markets in Europe
were either shut or finishing early for New Year festivities.
Europe's government bond markets were already closed after
another year when a global flood of cheap money has helped take
Italian and Spanish borrowing costs to record lows and given
ultra-safe German debt its strongest year in six.
BUY DOLLARS, WEAR DIAMONDS
The dollar was on track to end 2014 up 12 percent against a
basket of major currencies, its best performance since
2005, and anticipated U.S. interest rate hikes may strengthen
its appeal in the new year.
It eased against the safe haven yen as U.S. trading began to
stand at 119.64 from Tuesday's peak of 120.69, while
stock futures pointed to small gains for a Wall Street which has
jumped 13 percent and hit repeated record highs this year.
The euro, undermined by bets that the European Central Bank
will have to start buying government bonds to avert deflation,
was stuck at $1.2154 having touched a 29-month trough of
$1.2123.
ECB policymaker Peter Praet told a German newspaper, "If my
assessment is that there is a need for further accommodation,
and if I were willing to cut rates if that had been possible,
then I should not be paralysed by the fact that the only option
is to buy sovereign bonds."
Having already halved this year, crude prices
slumped another $1.70 to near $56 a barrel as weak Chinese
manufacturing data and demand concerns outweighed supply
disruptions in Libya.
Copper, of which China is the biggest consumer,
looked set to post its biggest annual decline in three years at
14 percent, while traditional safe-haven gold hovered at
$1,200 an ounce to end the year roughly where it started.
Emerging market stocks and bonds were on track for their
second straight year in the red, especially Russia.
The rouble was down 4 percent on the day as a 43
percent plunge since January left it heading for its weakest
year since Russia defaulted in 1998.
