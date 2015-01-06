GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S., European stocks find footing, bonds rise

* U.S., European stocks find footing, Nikkei bruised
* Oil prices hit 5-1/2-year lows, no sign of bottoming out
* Yen gains against dollar, euro on safe-haven demand
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Jan 6 U.S. and European stocks rose on
Tuesday, rebounding from heavy losses tied to anxiety about
tumbling oil prices and Greece possibly leaving the euro zone,
while nervous investors bought more gold, yen, low-risk
government bonds and other safe-haven assets.
The oil market rout has continued into early 2015 with Brent
crude futures falling to near $51 a barrel, or 5-1/2-year lows.
This intensified concerns about how the dramatic price drop due
to sluggish global growth and a supply glut will hurt earnings
of oil companies and exacerbate disinflationary pressure
worldwide.
"Global risk sentiment has been hurt by sliding stocks and
oil prices. That is leading to a perception that there is a lack
of demand, and that has implications for global growth," said
Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC World Markets
in London.
Greece's anti-bailout party Syriza held a slim lead in polls
before the Jan. 25th national election, which rekindled
speculation whether the euro zone might let the country leave
the economic block rather than renegotiate Greece's
international bailout.
Data on Tuesday showed euro zone's manufacturers saw almost
no growth in the fourth quarter, putting pressure on the
European Central Bank to take bold steps to avert the region
from slipping into recession.
U.S. and European equity markets achieved some stability on
Tuesday after Japanese shares posted their worst one-day drop in
10 months overnight and Wall Street booked its worst
session in three months on Monday.
In early U.S. trading, the Dow Jones industrial average
rose 36.73 points, or 0.21 percent, to 17,538.38, the S&P
500 climbed 3.98 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,024.56 and
the Nasdaq Composite advanced 2.32 points, or 0.05
percent, to 4,654.90.
FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was
up 0.3 at 1,336.79 points.
The MSCI world equity index, which tracks
shares in 45 nations, fell 1.36 points or 0.33 percent, to
406.65.
Investors poured more money into top-rated government debt,
driving the average of yields on German, U.S.
and Japanese 10-year debt to less than 1
percent for the first time.
Ten-year Bund yields fell to record low of 0.442 percent,
while 10-year Treasuries yield fell below 2 percent for the
first time since mid-October.
The dollar dipped to as low as 118.65 yen from
Monday's high of 120.68, retreating from a seven-year peak of
121.86 set last month. The euro fell more sharply against the
yen to 141.39 yen, a two-month low.
Gold hit a three-week high on safe-haven bids, and last
traded up $6.50 or 0.54 percent, to $1,210.20 an ounce. It
struck earlier Tuesday a session peak of $1,214.40, its highest
since Dec. 16.
In the oil market, Brent crude was last down $1.07,
or down 2.01 percent, at $52.04 a barrel. U.S. crude was
last down $1.01, or down 2.02 percent, at $49.03 per barrel.
