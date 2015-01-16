GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro bonds rally, shares sink on Swiss aftershocks

* Bonds rise, Swiss 10-year yields go negative in cap after
shock
* Euro catches breath after biggest one-day fall against
Swiss franc
* Dollar rebounds after one-month lows vs safe-haven yen
* Oil rises on the day but heads for another week of falls
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Jan 16 Shockwaves from Switzerland's
move to ditch its currency cap were still being felt on Friday,
as investors made a fresh grab for top-rated government bonds,
and world shares and commodities headed for another week of
losses.
The Swiss franc dipped after Thursday's surge, but it become
the first country to see its 10-year bond yields fall below zero
and its shares were again Europe's worst performers.
Stocks worldwide were limping towards a
third week in the red, while Wall Street was expected to
decline for a sixth consecutive day for the first time since
mid-2012, the height of the euro zone crisis.
Fragile risk appetite meant more record low yields for
German and other core euro zone government bonds,
while Greek markets fell as it emerged two of its banks had
requested emergency ECB funding.
Commodity markets were for once an area of relative calm as
oil climbed to just below $49 a barrel, safe-haven gold
cooled after its best run in 11 months and copper
settled after 7 percent plunge this week.
"It's not panic but there has been volatility across the
board, in FX, in commodities, in bonds and in stocks this week,"
said Alvin Tan, a strategist at Societe Generale.
"For a developed G10 currency, the 20 percent move in the
Swiss franc (this week) was extraordinary."
Thursday's shock Swiss decision to abandon the franc cap and
bets the European Central Bank will start buying government
bonds with new money as soon as next week combined to keep the
euro pinned near an 11-year low against the dollar.
It rose over 4.5 percent against the Swiss franc, however,
after plunging more than 18 percent on Thursday, the biggest
daily loss in its history.
Top ECB policymaker Benoit Coeure stoked quantitative easing
expectations further, saying the aim would be to anchor
long-term financing conditions and restore confidence in the
bloc's inflation target of just under 2 percent.
His comments came as it was confirmed euro zone prices fell
last month for the first time since 2009.
DIGGING FOR TREASURIES
U.S. traders were digesting results from one of Wall
Street's biggest names, Goldman Sachs,
after the benchmark S&P 500 closed below 2,000 points for
the first time in a month on Thursday.
European stocks were staging something of a
fightback and were only fractionally down on the day
despite another 4.5 percent drop in Swiss shares and a 2.5
percent fall in Athens.
Asia had ended the week on a gloomy note. MSCI's broadest
index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan shed
0.4 percent, while the yen's recent rise helped push
Japan's Nikkei stock average down 1.4 percent, and 1.9
percent lower for the week.
Next week could be just as turbulent for markets.
The IMF is likely to follow the World Bank in downgrading
economic forecasts, while the ECB holds its critical meeting on
QE on Thursday. That will be followed on Sunday by cliff hanger
Greek elections that anti-austerity Syriza is forecast to win.
Also in the mix are a developing fourth-quarter corporate
earnings season, fears other commodities such as metals may
follow the spectacular collapse in oil, tensions over Russia and
Ukraine, and the monthly Chinese data dump.
As U.S. trading gathered momentum on Friday, the dollar was
continuing to recover from one-month lows against the yen,
touching 116.70 as it headed for a fifth weekly rise
against major currencies.
Aiding the greenback, U.S. Treasury prices dipped and yields
rose from lows hit on Thursday as
investors scrambled for safety.
Geopolitical and commodity market tensions continued to
bubble under the surface, however.
Crisis stricken Ukraine's central bank head Valeriia
Gontareva called for swift action from international lenders
like the IMF to overcome the country's "full-scale financial
crisis" as she also warned she may have to hike interest rates.
Helping offset the tensions for Russia, Brent crude oil
futures rose above $49 a barrel and U.S. crude also made gains
as the International Energy Agency said recent price slumps
could reverse.
"How low the market's floor will be is anybody's guess. But
the sell-off is having an impact," the IEA said on Friday. "A
price recovery - barring any major disruption - may not be
imminent, but signs are mounting that the tide will turn."
(Additional reporting by Jemima Kelly; Editing by Catherine
Evans)