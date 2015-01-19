GLOBAL MARKETS-Europe holds on to ECB hope, shrugs off China slump

* European shares hit 7-yr high, bond yields new lows
* Europe gears up for ECB, Greek election
* Chinese shares plunge 7.7 percent
By Jamie McGeever
LONDON, Jan 19 European stocks and bonds rose on
Monday as investors bet the ECB will unveil a bond-buying
package this week to fight deflation and revive growth,
shrugging off the steepest fall in Chinese shares since June
2008.
Anticipation the European Central Bank will announce such
money-printing quantitative easing at its policy meeting on
Thursday pushed some euro zone government bond yields to new
lows, while German stocks reached a new high.
A Reuters poll on Monday showed that 18 out of 20 traders
expect the ECB will announce a 600 billion euro sovereign QE
programme this week.
QE hopes also eclipsed uncertainty surrounding Sunday's
Greek election, which polls suggest anti-bailout party Syriza
will win but without a controlling majority.
"Quantitative easing is in the pipeline," said Jean-Louis
Cussac, head of the Paris-based Perceval Finance.
"There's a positive bias on the market overall ahead of the
ECB meeting, but the market is very volatile and there are big
question marks on the upside potential going forward."
They include risks from Greece and China, while the dust
continues to settle from the Swiss National Bank's shock
decision last week to scrap the franc's exchange rate cap.
Liquidity was lighter than usual, with U.S. markets closed
for the Martin Luther King Day holiday.
In afternoon trading, Germany's DAX was up 1 percent at a
historic high of 10,276 points. Britain's FTSE 100
index was 0.7 percent higher at 6,596 points, while
France's CAC 40 was up 0.8 percent at 4,416 points.
The FTSEurofirst index of 300 leading European shares hit a
seven-year high of 1,418 points.
Shares in Julius Baer were among top gainers, up 5
percent, after the Zurich-based private bank said it had not
suffered losses from the SNB's decision to ditch the franc cap.
Spain's 10-year government bond yield hit a new low of 1.47
percent and Italy's benchmark yield fell as low as
1.62 percent ahead of the ECB's expected QE move.
The euro recovered some ground after hitting an 11-year low
last week, and was up 0.3 percent from Friday's New York close
at $1.16. The common currency jumped 2 percent against
the Swiss franc to 1.01 francs, after tumbling 17
percent last week.
CHINESE STOCKS SLUMP
In China, financial shares were hammered as Beijing cracked
down on credit products that have been blamed for fuelling
excessive market speculation over the past three months.
The Shanghai market and the CSI300 index
of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen both
plunged 7.7 percent, their biggest falls for over six years.
Adding to the air of caution was Sunday data showing Chinese
new home prices in December fell an average 4.3 percent
year-on-year in 68 of the 70 major cities monitored.
That was just an appetiser for Tuesday's report on gross
domestic product, which is expected to show China's annual
growth slowed to 7.2 percent in the last quarter. That would
mean full-year growth undershot Beijing's 7.5 percent target and
was the weakest in 24 years.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
erased early gains to close 0.3 percent lower,
even as markets across much of the region edged higher.
China-led nervousness in Asia boosted the Japanese yen. The
dollar was down a third of one percent at 117.20 yen, and
the 10-year Japanese government bond yield hit a new record low
of 0.2 percent.
But the main event of the week will be Thursday's ECB
meeting. Sources have told Reuters the ECB may adopt a hybrid
approach -- buying debt and sharing some of the risk across the
euro zone while national central banks make separate purchases
of their own.
Expectations are now so high that markets could be setting
themselves up for disappointment, either on the size of the
programme or its details.
"We expect the (ECB) to compromise on the risk sharing of
its QE programme. Full risk sharing is unlikely, reflecting
political economy constraints ... (and) the ECB will likely
remain vague about the maturity spectrum for QE," Nomura
analysts said in a note on Monday.
Oil prices fell again, with Brent crude futures down 1.5
percent to $49.45 a barrel and WTI crude down 1.7
percent at $47.85.
To read Reuters Global Investing Blog click here
for the MacroScope Blog click on blogs.reuters.com/macroscope
for Hedge Fund Blog Hub click on blogs.reuters.com/hedgehub
(Additional reporting by Blaise Robinson in Paris; Editing by
Catherine Evans)