GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares pause for breath ahead of expected ECB action

* FTSEurofirst 300 index slips, near 7-year highs
* Investors betting on ECB QE announcement on Thursday
* Sterling drops after BOE minutes
* Yen rises after BOJ leaves policy unchanged
* Gold above $1,300 for first time since August
(Adds US equity futures, Ukraine)
By Lionel Laurent
LONDON, Jan 21 European shares stalled near a
seven-year high and Asian shares hit a six-week peak on
Wednesday, a day before the European Central Bank is expected to
announce a sovereign bond-buying programme to boost the euro
zone's flagging economy.
The expectations of ECB action -- with the potential
stimulus seen at around 600 billion euros ($690 billion),
according to a Reuters poll -- also kept euro zone core bond
yields near record lows and the euro close to an 11-year trough.
The Japanese yen meanwhile rose by around 1 percent against
the U.S. dollar after the Bank of Japan left policy
unchanged. While the decision not to expand its stimulus package
had been widely expected, some had also bet on a surprise move
as inflation targets looked elusive.
In London, sterling fell and equities rose after the minutes
of British central bankers' last policy meeting showed a rate
rise was less likely. Two policymakers dropped their call for
higher rates in the face of tumbling inflation.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 equity index was
down 0.3 percent, at 1,418.46 points, while the MSCI World Index
was flat. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan rose 1.4 percent.
U.S. equity futures were down 0.3 percent. Shares of
International Business Machines Corp fell in pre-market
trading after the one-time world technology leader posted profit
and revenue targets that were below expectations.
European trading updates from brewer SABMiller and
semiconductor equipment-maker ASML got a positive
reaction, with shares of SAB up 1.4 percent and ASML up 2.3
percent. A weaker euro and recent slide in oil are seen boosting
most euro zone firms' earnings this year.
Traders, however, also pointed to ripples of nervousness
ahead of the ECB meeting, given the risk of disappointment if
the bank does not meet market expectations.
"TREPIDATION"
"A sizeable percentage of the market is factoring in some
sort of quantitative-easing announcement, so there's a touch of
trepidation," said Alistair McCaig, analyst at IG. "Investors
have bought the rumour so they could sell the news."
ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny told a Euromoney
conference in Vienna the bank's Thursday meeting would be
interesting but one "shouldn't get over-excited about it".
Bets on euro zone monetary stimulus also reached the
commodities markets, with gold climbing above $1,300 an ounce
for the first time since August. The prospect of looming
deflation and increased market volatility were cited as factors
supporting demand for bullion.
Oil prices edged up, with Brent crude holding above $48.50,
following a recent heavy sell-off that led Total's
chief executive to say the French energy major plans to cut
capital spending by 10 percent this year.
Slightly firmer energy prices were not enough to prevent a
further fall in the Russian rouble, which was down 1 percent
against the dollar as fighting intensified in eastern Ukraine.
Ukraine sovereign dollar bonds sold off heavily to trade at
51-55 cents in the dollar.
($1 = 0.8653 euros)
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Toby Chopra)