GLOBAL-MARKETS-World stock markets flat; euro steadies after Syriza win in Greece

* Syriza wins Greek election, promises to end austerity
* MSCI world shares, U.S. stocks edge lower
* European shares rise, euro steadies
(Updates with U.S. market openings, changes dateline, previous
LONDON)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Jan 26 The euro steadied after losing
ground on Monday, suggesting confidence in the ECB's new
money-printing program despite Greek election winner Syriza's
pledge to take on international lenders.
The victory by the Syriza party spurred concern over fresh
instability in the euro zone, even as the possibility of Greece
leaving the bloc was considered remote.
Global stock indexes were little changed. U.S. stocks were
lower in early trading, while MSCI's global share index
was up slightly. The main Athens index fell and
Greek bond yields rose.
"The ongoing display of angst is that Greece removes itself
from the euro zone. It's the unknown about things breaking up,"
said Frank Davis, director of sales and trading at LEK
Securities in New York. "We consider that a remote possibility,
but it makes sense for us to take a pause and reassess our
fundamentals."
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 14.08
points, or 0.08 percent, to 17,658.52, the S&P 500 lost
0.01 points, or -0 percent, to 2,051.81 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 0.21 points, or 0 percent, to 4,758.09.
The Greek vote failed to derail Europe's European Central
Bank-driven share rally. An index of European shares
was up 0.3 percent. The ECB announced a massive bond-buying plan
last Thursday,
The euro was near flat at $1.1264 after falling to a
new 11-year low in Asian trade.
Syriza's demands for a debt restructuring have raised the
prospect of a stand-off between Athens and other European
leaders that might lead to a "Grexit" although financial markets
were treating that as a marginal risk on Monday.
The potentially negative consequences of such a move for
Greece and Europe were likely to force policymakers to find an
agreement, analysts said.
Syriza leader Alexis Tsipras promised Greeks on Sunday that
the five years of austerity imposed under bailout programs worth
240 billion euros from the European Union and the International
Monetary Fund were over. He later struck a deal
with the right-wing, anti-bailout Independent Greeks party to
form a government.
Greek markets were lower after the vote. Ten-year yields
rose 41 basis points to 9.18 percent, while the
main stock index fell 3.2 percent.
Unlike at the height of the euro zone's debt crisis in
2011-12, European banks have limited exposure to Greece, while
policymakers have put in place safety nets to deal with renewed
contagion.
In the U.S. Treasuries market, the benchmark 10-year
Treasury note was off 6/32 and yielding 1.8369
percent.
Investors also were focused on this week's Federal Reserve
meeting and any signals that come out about a potential rate
hike later in the year.
U.S. crude was flat while Brent was down slightly. Saudi
Arabia's new King Salman moved to assuage fears of any policy
change in the world's largest oil exporter.
March Brent crude was down 27 cents at $48.52 a
barrel, while U.S. crude was up 10 cents at $45.69.
Copper dropped as low as $5,345 per tonne, its
lowest level in 5-1/2 years.
(Additional reporting by Ryan Vlastelica in New York; Marius
Zaharia, Atul Prakash, Blaise Robinson and Patrick Graham in
London; Editing by Catherine Evans, Ruth Pitchford and Dan
Grebler)