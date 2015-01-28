GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar steadies before Fed, Europe slips on Greece

* European stocks drop for a second day as Greek worries
continue
* Greek bank stocks plunge 20 percent, bond yields spike
* Dollar steadies having dipped amid talk of more dovish Fed
* Record profits for Apple bolsters sentiment
* Oil slips after stock build up data
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Jan 28 Stocks and the dollar retrenched
on Wednesday amid speculation the Federal Reserve will take a
dovish turn in its post-meeting statement later as signs emerge
that the greenback's strength is hurting company profits.
Worries that Greece's new government is heading for clashes
with the rest of the euro zone over its debts saw European
shares stumble for a second day as Greek bonds also
took another dive.
Gadget giant Apple had grabbed headlines overnight
after it reported the biggest quarterly profits in corporate
history, but focus was now squarely on what message the Fed
sends when it wraps up its first meeting of the year
later.
Wall Street was expected to see a steady start. The
dollar slipped against the euro, the yen and a
number of other key currencies in early European trading
before stabilising.
Scepticism is growing that the Fed will raise rates by
mid-year, as had been expected. Other major central banks are
easing aggressively and the strong dollar and slumping oil
prices are driving down inflation.
Big U.S. firms that sell abroad are also grumbling, with a
slew multinationals from Microsoft to Procter & Gamble
having warned their situation will get worse if the
greenback holds its strength.
"The question at the top of every market participant's mind
is whether the world's largest central bank will follow its
global counterparts into a more dovish policy lean," said John
Kicklighter, chief currency strategist at DailyFX.
Two-year U.S. Treasury yields -- the most sensitive to U.S.
rate hike expectations -- held above 0.50 percent in
Europe, having dipped on Tuesday following some
weaker-than-expected durable goods data and lacklustre corporate
earnings.
European government bonds, with the exception of safe-haven
Germany, saw their yields rise again as uncertainty about Greece
persists.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras named a cabinet of
anti-austerity veterans on Tuesday and promptly halted the
privatisation of Greece's biggest port, signalling he intentions
to stick to his party's election pledges.
Shares in Greece's main banks plunged
over 20 percent. Greek five-year bond yields < GR5YT=TWEB> hit
their highest since the country's 2012 debt restructuring and
10-year yields shot back above 10 percent.
SINGAPORE SLING
It had all seemed brighter in Asia. MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ticked up 0.2
percent to a four-month high and Japan's Nikkei also
reached a one-month high.
As well as the sentiment boost of Apple's world record
profits, Singapore's central bank eased monetary policy
unexpectedly, its first unscheduled change in over a decade,
jumping in ahead of a planned meeting in April.
Singapore's central bank joins a growing list of
counterparts -- from Denmark and Canada to Turkey and India --
that have made surprise moves in what is looking increasingly
like a global currency war.
The Singapore dollar skidded to its weakest in nearly 4-1/2
years. Other emerging Asian currencies also weakened, including
Malaysia's ringgit and Thailand's baht, despite
their central banks keeping their rates on hold.
Rising bets that the U.S. Fed will push back a rate hike saw
emerging market shares consolidate their recent gains. Fed funds
rates <0#FF:> are now pricing in only a slim chance rates will
rise before the end of the year.
"The market now thinks a rate hike around June is unlikely.
So if the Fed does not change its tone, the market will take it
as a bit more hawkish than expected," said Tomoaki Shishido,
fixed income analyst at Nomura Securities.
In commodity markets, oil prices were pressured by news U.S.
oil stockpiles surged by nearly 13 million barrels last week.
Brent crude oil dipped to $49.40 a barrel and U.S. crude
oil futures slipped to $45.57.
Safe-haven gold hovered at 1,290 an ounce while
copper, which has lost 25 percent in the last six
months, climbed 1 percent.
(Editing by Catherine Evans)