GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar steadies after slide, oil retreats

* Dollar recovers after worst day in more than a year
* Oil retreats almost 2 percent after four days of gains
* European stock markets steady to lower
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Feb 4 The U.S. dollar recovered ground
on Wednesday after its worst day in more than a year, while a
retreat in oil prices after four days of gains knocked back
European stock markets.
With another move by Chinese authorities to stimulate the
economy underlining concern over growth there, Wall Street also
looked set to open down.
Globally, investors' appetite for risk appears much stronger
than it was a week ago. Oil has bounced almost 20 percent in
value inside a week, stock markets are back on the rise and the
euro is up almost 4 cents from low against the dollar.
But for the dollar that may simply add up to a clearing of
the decks before another push higher, while a heady brew of
concerns over politics, growth and monetary policy has left
stock markets struggling for clear direction.
In Europe much attention is focussed on Greece, where shares
recovered to trade 1.8 percent higher after a handful of
assurances and signals from Greek and European leaders.
"Sentiment is proving oh so fickle on little news, a warning
of illiquid and volatile markets later in 2015," analysts from
French bank Societe Generale said in a morning note to clients.
"We need to be clear in Greece, before talking debt relief,
that the new government is intent on reform. Today's press on
Greece has now turned less positive than earlier this week."
The dollar was 0.3 percent higher on the day against a
basket of currencies.
"The dollar bid bias remains in place. If we continue to see
good jobs data as well as earnings improve in the United States
in the coming days, that could bring the shine back," said
Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC World Markets.
Much will depend on whether oil can sustain its recent
rally, thus helping to underpin energy stocks and lessening
fears of global deflation.
Brent crude prices were down almost 2 percent at
$56.86, following a rise of almost 6 percent on Tuesday. U.S.
crude was quoted 135 cents lower at $51.70, but that
compares with a low last week of $43.58.
Overall in Europe, stock markets were a touch higher
but Germany's main DAX index and London's FTSE 100 both
posted losses.
U.S. futures pointed to a fall of 0.1-0.3 percent at open.
In Asia the Nikkei closed 2 percent higher as banks
outperformed on strong earnings from Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group.
Shares in Shanghai had closed 0.9 percent lower
ahead of the announcement by China's central bank of a cut in
the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves. That was
the first industry-wide cut in more than 2-1/2 years, as it
increased efforts to shore up flagging growth in the world's
second-largest economy.
