GLOBAL MARKETS-Europe shares dip, dollar steady before Fed meets

* European shares dip, Wall St seen lower
* Dollar falls vs euro, steady vs basket
* Fed statement due 1800 GMT, followed by Yellen
* Brent crude dips towards $53 a barrel on supply glut
By Nigel Stephenson
LONDON, March 18 European shares fell and the
dollar held steady before a Federal Reserve meeting that was
expected to lay the groundwork for the first increase in U.S.
interest rates in nearly a decade.
The Fed is widely expected to remove the word "patient" from
its statement on the timing of its first hike since 2006,
possibly paving the way for policy tightening as early as June.
Nervousness before the decision, due at 1800 GMT, weighed on
stock markets. Wall Street was expected to open lower, according
to index futures.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 stocks index
reversed early gains and was last down 0.1 percent at 1,583
points as shares in car makers and Greek banks
fell.
"Equity markets are overbought and some uncertainty is a
perfect excuse to take some profits," Gerhard Schwarz, head of
equity strategy at Baader Bank in Munich, said.
Earlier, shares rose across Asia. Tokyo's Nikkei index
rose 0.6 percent to a 15-year high on expectations of
economic recovery and higher shareholder returns.
Chinese stocks rose for a sixth session in anticipation of
fresh government stimulus. The CSI300 index of the
largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 2.4
percent. China's average new home prices fell at their fastest
pace on record last month, data showed on Wednesday.
MSCI's main index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was last up 0.4 percent.
The dollar, which has risen more than 20 percent against
major currencies over the past year in anticipation of higher
U.S. rates, held steady. The Fed announcement will be followed
by a news conference with Chair Janet Yellen.
BUND AUCTION
While the trajectory of U.S. rates is clear, some analysts
say recent weak economic data may delay any move beyond June.
"Our base case is that they will remove patience. If we get
that and a measured message on the dollar's impact on inflation
then, given the slight retracement we have seen in the first
half of this week, I think the dollar will do well," said
Michael Sneyd, a currency strategist with BNP Paribas in London.
Against a basket of its peers, the U.S. currency was up less
than 0.1 percent.
U.S. Treasury yields edged down. Ten-year yields
were last at 2.03 percent, compared with 2.06 percent in New
York on Tuesday.
The euro, which fell to a 12-year low last week as
the European Central Bank began a 1 trillion-euro bond-buying
programme designed to boost growth and inflation, was up 0.2
percent at $1.0618. The dollar fell 0.2 percent to 121.12 yen
.
However, sterling fell to a five-year low against the dollar
after weaker-than-expected UK wage data and cautious minutes
from the Bank of England prompted investors to push back
expectations of when interest rates would rise.
Markets were also watching for finance minister George
Osborne's last national budget before parliamentary elections on
May 7. Sterling was last down 0.6 percent at $1.4657.
German government bond yields fell after an auction of
10-year debt met strong demand amid concern the ECB's
bond-buying will lead to a scarcity of top-rated debt. Ten-year
yields fell 5.4 basis points to 0.229 percent.
Brent crude oil edged down towards $53 a barrel after a
forecast that U.S. crude stockpiles would reach record highs,
maintaining a global supply glut. Brent last traded at
$53.37.
Gold lifted off four-month lows, with market participants
cautious before the Fed announcement. Spot gold last
traded at $1,149.40 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Blaise Robinson in Paris and Patrick
Graham in London; Editing by Alison Williams)