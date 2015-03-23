GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar resumes fall, gold firms after Bullard comments

* Fed's Bullard: not clear that dollar will firm further vs
euro
* Weaker greenback helps copper and gold to firm up
* European shares dip after strong gains
By Marc Jones and Francesco Canepa
LONDON, March 23 The dollar resumed its fall on
Monday after its steepest weekly drop in 3-1/2 years, as
comments by a top Federal Reserve official added to last week's
dovish policy message.
The dollar's fall helped copper and gold prices to firm
while European shares dipped, giving back
some of last week's strong gains, and U.S. futures pointed to a
flat start on Wall Street.
St Louis Fed President James Bullard told CNBC that the
dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of
major currencies, was not far from fair value and it was unclear
how much more it would strengthen against the euro.
The dollar, which hit a 12-year high this month, was
down 0.5 percent at 1227 GMT, having dropped 2.6 percent last
week after the Fed eased fears of an aggressive rise in its
interest rates.
"People are just a bit nervous about the dollar's strength
at the moment," said James Hughes, chief market analyst at
online broker eToro.
The benchmark FTSEurofirst share index dropped 0.7
percent, pulling back from a seven-year high.
Spanish yields nudged higher after the anti-austerity party
Podemos made big inroads in regional elections, with a vote
split across the political spectrum offering a possible
foretaste of national elections later this year.
"...with Podemos there's some political risk as we don't
know how strong they will be in general elections and how much
this might influence the established parties in their
programmes," said DZ Bank strategist Daniel Lenz.
Attention was also returning to Greece, with Prime Minister
Alexis Tsipras due to meet Angela Merkel in Berlin later on
Monday.
Market moves were modest, though, tempered by the prospect
of purchases by central banks as the European Central Bank's
trillion euro quantitative easing scheme enters its third week.
OIL UNDER PRESSURE
Oil prices also came under pressure, with Brent hovering
just above $55 a barrel, after top exporter Saudi Arabia said it
would only consider cutting output if other producers outside
OPEC did so too.
Analysts at Barclays forecast on Monday that if OPEC
production held near current levels of near 30 million barrels
per day (bpd), the market surplus would expand from 0.9 million
bpd to 1.3 million bpd.
Gold steadied after a three-day rally that pushed it to its
highest in two weeks, as a weaker dollar and caution from the
Federal Reserve on the timing of a possible hike in U.S.
interest rates generated modest investor interest.
Elsewhere, lead prices climbed on concern about potential
shortages after a dramatic drop in available inventories, while
a weaker dollar helped to support other metals, with copper
rising to its highest in more than two months.
The drop in available lead stocks occurred after mass
"cancellations" - when owners of metal give notification of
impending shipment - of 98,350 tonnes in warehouses spread
across a dozen locations worldwide.
"It's quite amazing. I don't know if it's the biggest single
percentage cancellation move on record, but it must be up
there," said David Wilson, an analyst at Citigroup in London.
The weaker dollar had also powered Asian currencies higher,
with Malaysia's ringgit, the second-worst performing
Asian currency this year, marking its best day in seven weeks.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite in Tokyo; Editing by
Susan Fenton and Kevin Liffey)