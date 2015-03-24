GLOBAL MARKETS-Strong euro zone business data sends euro, shares higher

* Better-than-expected European PMIs boost euro, hurt dollar
* Gauge shows China factory activity skids to 11-month low
* Cautious Fed view on rate hike keeps dollar off recent
highs
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, March 24 The euro rose and European
shares edged up on Tuesday, responding to signs the euro zone
economy is gaining momentum, while a slowdown in factory
activity in China kept oil and commodities-linked assets under
pressure.
In a sign the European Central Bank's bond buying programme
may already be paying dividends, a composite purchasing
managers' survey for the 19 members of the euro zone jumped to a
near four-year high of 54.1 in March, well above forecasts.
The euro gained 0.4 percent in early European trading to hit
a six-day high of $1.1001, adding to a recent rally after
the single currency last week registered its best performance
against the dollar in 3-1/2 years.
At 0850 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.1 percent at 1,602.56 points, having
lost 0.7 percent on Monday.
"The environment for the euro zone is getting extremely
positive: low interest rates, a weakening euro and falling
commodity prices, coupled with strong action from the ECB," said
Christian Jimenez, fund manager and president of Diamant Bleu
Gestion, in Paris.
"The only big risk seen in the medium term is the prospect
of a rate hike by the Fed, but that's mostly priced in already."
San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams
said on Tuesday the strong dollar would drag on U.S. growth this
year, though the economy was strong enough to handle it.
The dollar plunged last week after the Fed cut its inflation
outlook and its growth forecast and the market pushed out its
consensus of when the Fed will raise rates to at least
September.
On Tuesday the dollar was down 0.3 percent against a basket
of major currencies at 96.759, well below its 12-year
peak of 100.390 struck on March 13.
CHINA GROWTH WORRIES
Brent crude oil held close to $56 a barrel on the
signs of slowing growth in China and as Saudi Arabia said its
production was close to an all-time high.
The China flash HSBC/Markit Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI)
dipped to 49.2 in March, below the 50-point level that separates
expansion from contraction. Economists polled by Reuters had
forecast a reading of 50.6, slightly weaker than February's
final PMI of 50.7.
The private survey is likely to add to calls for more
monetary easing from Beijing.
"China is the big risk," said Ian Stannard, head of European
FX strategy at Morgan Stanley in London. "It can put the whole
of Asia ex-Japan under pressure and there is some feed-through
to G10 through the commodity currencies."
The Shanghai Composite share index ended slightly
higher, gaining for a tenth straight day in a rally that has
pushed major Chinese indexes to their highest levels in nearly 7
years.
Japan's Nikkei stock average slipped 0.2 percent,
pulling away from the previous session's 15-year highs.
In Japan, a similar manufacturing survey added to concerns
that its slowly recovering economy also may be losing momentum,
with activity expanding at a much slower clip as domestic orders
contracted.
Ahead of a closely watched Spanish inflation-linked debt
sale, Spanish and Italian 10-year bond yields rose 4 basis
points in early trading to 1.30 and 1.33 percent, respectively.
German equivalents - the euro zone benchmark - were flat at
0.22 percent.
(Additional reporting by Patrick Graham and John Geddie in
London, Blaise Robinson in Paris and Lisa Twaronite in Tokyo;
editing by John Stonestreet)