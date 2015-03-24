GLOBAL MARKETS-Strong euro zone business growth pushes euro to $1.10

* Better-than-expected European PMIs boost euro, hurt dollar
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, March 24 The euro rose and European
shares steadied on Tuesday, responding to signs the euro zone
economy is gaining momentum, while a slowdown in factory
activity in China kept oil and commodities-linked assets under
pressure.
U.S. stock index futures edged higher ahead of a data deluge
including measures on inflation, home prices and sales, and
factory activity, starting at 1230 GMT.
In an indication that the European Central Bank's 1 trillion
euro bond-buying programme may already be having a positive
impact, a composite purchasing managers' survey for the 19
members of the euro zone jumped to a near four-year high of 54.1
in March, well above forecasts.
The euro gained 0.4 percent in European trading to hit a
six-day high of $1.1003, adding to a recent rally after
the single currency last week registered its best performance
against the dollar in 3-1/2 years.
"Any positive surprises from the euro area are further
adding to this euro/dollar rally, however we think this is
temporary," said Nikolaos Sgouropoulos, FX strategist at
Barclays in London. "We still believe in the dollar strength
trend going into the second half of the year."
The dollar plunged last week after the U.S. Federal Reserve
cut its inflation outlook and its growth forecast and the market
pushed out its consensus of when the Fed will raise rates to at
least September.
On Tuesday the dollar was down 0.3 percent against a basket
of major currencies at 96.759, well below its 12-year
peak of 100.390 struck on March 13.
San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams
said on Tuesday the strong dollar would drag on U.S. growth this
year, though the economy was strong enough to handle it.
At 1150 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares had steadied near a recent 7-1/2-year high at
1,600.76 points after falling earlier in the session on the
Chinese data.
CHINA GROWTH WORRIES
Brent crude fell under $56 a barrel on the signs of
slowing growth in China and as Saudi Arabia said its production
was close to an all-time high.
The China flash HSBC/Markit Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI)
dipped to 49.2 in March, below the 50-point level that separates
expansion from contraction. Economists polled by Reuters had
forecast a reading of 50.6, slightly weaker than February's
final PMI of 50.7.
The private survey is likely to add to calls for more
monetary easing from Beijing.
"China is the big risk," said Ian Stannard, head of European
FX strategy at Morgan Stanley in London. "It can put the whole
of Asia ex-Japan under pressure and there is some feed-through
to G10 through the commodity currencies."
The Shanghai Composite share index ended slightly
higher, gaining for a 10th straight day in a rally that has
pushed major Chinese indexes to their highest levels in nearly
seven years.
Japan's Nikkei stock average slipped 0.2 percent,
pulling away from the previous session's 15-year highs.
In Japan, a similar manufacturing survey added to concerns
that its slowly recovering economy may also be losing momentum,
with activity expanding at a much slower clip as domestic orders
contracted.
Spain's bond yields lagged a broad rally in euro zone bonds
as investors queued up for a rare sale of inflation-linked debt.
Yields on the country's 10-year bonds were up 1 basis point at
1.27 percent, while most other equivalents in the
euro zone were 1-2 basis points lower.
