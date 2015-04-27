GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares hit new high, Europe shrugs off Greece worry

* Chinese rally leads Asian shares, Wall St set to rise
* Investors eye Fed, Bank of Japan meetings this week
* Dollar rises, oil hold above $65 a barrel
By Nigel Stephenson
LONDON, April 27 World shares hit a new high on
Monday, with European stocks joining the rally after early
falls, as investors looked ahead to central bank meetings this
week and put aside worries over Greece.
The dollar edged up but held close to Friday's 2 1/2-week
lows, after weak U.S. data on Friday reinforced expectations the
Federal Reserve would not raise interest rates any time soon.
The stock rally looked set to continue on Wall Street, with
index futures indicating the market would open higher.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.4
percent after falling in early deals on concern about a lack of
progress in talks between indebted Greece and its creditors.
Deutsche Bank, down 3.8 percent, took its toll on
the index as investors gave a big strategic overhaul under
co-chief executives Anshu Jain and Juergen Fitschen a thumbs
down, though it rose off its lows.
"There are 2020 targets and savings/investment plans which
we and the market will take with a grain of salt, given their
chequered history," said Omar Fall, an analyst with Jefferies
International.
The MSCI world equity index, which tracks
shares in 45 countries, hit a new record high of 442.13 points
before pulling back. It was last up 0.1 percent.
Chinese shares hit fresh seven-year highs on prospects of
more stimulus, infrastructure projects, and state firm mergers.
The CSI300 index, which has almost doubled since
late October, closed 2.2 percent higher.
Caution before a Bank of Japan policy decision on Thursday
and over company earnings weighed on Japanese shares and the
Nikkei 225 index ended down 0.2 percent.
Nonetheless, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan rose 0.6 percent to its highest
since December 2007.
The dollar was up 0.3 percent against a basket of major
currencies but still close to Friday's 2 1/2-week low.
The Fed begins a two-day policy meeting on Tuesday with a
slew of recent sub-par indicators prompting analysts to
downgrade their view of the U.S. economic outlook and to push
back expectation of when the Fed will hike rates for the first
time since June 2006 until later this year.
The dollar was up 0.4 percent at 119.33 yen, though
Fitch cutting Japan's credit rating by one notch to A had little
impact, and by a similar amount against the euro at $1.0824.
"It may be that the market is looking to get back into
dollar longs and I think the extent to which the Fed is prepared
to look through this weaker patch of data will be the important
element this week," said Ian Stannard, European head of FX
strategy at Morgan Stanley in London.
LOW-RISK
Worries over Greece, which faces running out of cash within
weeks unless it can reach agreements in talks that appear to be
going nowhere, pushed yields on Greek government bonds higher
and those on low-risk German debt lower.
"It is difficult to see how an agreement can be made at this
stage," said Gianluca Ziglio, executive director of fixed income
research at Sunrise Brokers. "The market has been unprepared for
this," he said.
German 10-year yields last stood at 0.15
percent, steady on the day.
Brent crude oil prices held near a 4 1/2-month high above
$65 a barrel, supported by worry that fighting in Yemen might
disrupt supplies, and a fall in the number of active U.S.
drilling rigs to its lowest since 2010. Brent
last traded 26 cents lower at $65.02 a barrel.
Gold recovered from a five-week low, with investors
focused on the Fed meeting. It last stood at $1,181.93 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo, Patrick
Graham, John Geddie and Alexis Akwagyiram in London; Editing by
Andrew Heavens and Toby Chopra)