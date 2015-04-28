GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks cool, dollar slides ahead of Fed

* Subdued opening seen for Wall Street, European bourses
* Investors shifting to sidelines ahead of Fed meeting
* Dollar slides as rate hike questions mount
* Pound bounces back after fall on soft pre-election GDP
* Crude oil futures claw back ground as dollar weakens
By Marc Jones
LONDON, April 28 World shares slipped from
record highs on Tuesday as surging Chinese stocks took a
breather and investors began to move to the sidelines before the
Federal Reserve's policy meeting.
The dollar also weakened and Wall Street was expected to
open lower, with more macro data and company earnings
set to give the Fed its latest look at the U.S. economy.
European bourses also fell, while the dollar's decline saw
the euro reach a three-week high and helped the pound
recover after weak UK growth data caused it to tumble.
Britain's quarterly growth came in at 0.3 percent, below
forecasts of 0.5 percent and the slowest pace in more than two
years.
The figures came just nine days before a British election,
which is already brewing doubts about Britain's future cohesion
and its membership of the European Union.
"I think the real risk is so much uncertainty," said Societe
Generale strategist Kit Juckes. "We could have two elections in
12-18 months, and that would just see a cacophony of policy
suggestions that would only add to that uncertainty."
The pound dropped to $1.5188 and to 1.3950 versus
the euro, then rebounded to $1.5295 and 1.3980 euro by
1200 GMT.
Britain's FTSE stock index, which has been riding a
wave of European highs, was left 1 percent lower, although it
fell less than Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40
.
Overnight in Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan had followed Wall Street
lower, dropping 0.5 percent, but only after touching its highest
since January 2008.
The main culprit was Chinese shares, which dropped
1.4 percent. They had almost doubled in value since October,
when Western and domestic market-friendly trading links were set
up. Hopes monetary policy would ease also helped.
CENTRAL SCENARIOS
The Fed will hold no news conference and provide no
forecasts when its meeting ends on Wednesday. Analysts expect
little or no change in its policy statement after recent
weaker-than-forecast domestic data.
The dollar, whose strength has been contributed to the soft
data, sagged against most of the world's other major currencies
and was at a session low of 118.85 yen after touching
119.44 overnight. The Bank of Japan also meets this week.
"There's been disappointment with the U.S. data - that's
clear, and that's feeding into the dollar price action," said
Phyllis Papadavid, senior global FX strategist at BNP Paribas in
London. "But people are in wait-and-see mode ahead of the Fed."
U.S. Treasury bond yields inched
lower. The euro climbed to a three-week peak of $1.0945,
up from a 12-year low of $1.0457 in mid-March.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Monday reshuffled the
team handling talks with European and IMF lenders, a move seen
as an effort to relegate Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis and
get talks back on track.
"He (Varoufakis) is creating a number of tensions, so that
(reshuffle) can certainly help the negotiations," Christian
Noyer, one of the ECB's top policymakers and Bank of France
chief, said on Tuesday.
Benoit Coeure, another ECB heavyweight, stressed the bank
was not expecting a Greek exit from the euro.
In commodities trading, crude oil extended Monday's losses
as ample supplies offset the conflict in Yemen and the falling
number of U.S. rigs drilling for oil.
Weekly U.S. crude inventory data is also expected to show
another high, and Saudi Arabia pledged to supply more oil to
China if needed, which kept traders cautious after prices
reached 2015 peaks last week.
Brent recovered as the dollar slipped but was still
down about 0.2 percent at $64.67 a barrel. U.S. crude
shed about 0.3 percent to $56.80. Gold was up at $1,202
an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Jemima Kelly; Editing by Larry King)