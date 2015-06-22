REFILE-GLOBAL MARKETS-Hopes for last-ditch Greek deal lift global stocks

(Refiles with new headline)
* Greece, creditors hold last-minute talks
* European stocks jump, peripheral yields fall
* But it could be a long week
By Jamie McGeever
LONDON, June 22 Global stocks and peripheral
euro zone bonds rose on Monday, lifted by hopes that crunch
meetings in Brussels between Greece and its international
creditors can still produce a last-minute deal to help Athens
avert default.
German stocks rose as much as 3.5 percent, the 10-year yield
on Spanish and Italian bonds fell as much as 14 basis points,
and U.S. stocks were called to open up 0.7 percent.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras met the heads of the
European Commission, European Central Bank and International
Monetary Fund on Monday ahead of an emergency summit of euro
zone leaders aimed at reaching a deal over debt talks.
The chief-of-staff to European Commission President
Jean-Claude Juncker called the latest proposals from Greece a
"good basis for progress", while EU Economic Commissioner Pierre
Moscovici said he was "convinced" agreement will be reached.
Spain's finance minister Luis de Guindos said a deal was not
possible on Monday, however, meaning it may be the scheduled
leaders summit on Thursday before any agreement is reached.
Investors appeared willing to give the protagonists in the
saga the benefit of the doubt.
"The odds seem to shift in favour of a compromise," said
Rainer Guntermann, rates strategist at Commerzbank.
At mid-session in Europe, Germany's DAX and
France's CAC 40 were up 2.8 percent at 11,353 points and
4,949 points, respectively, with Britain's FTSE 100 up
1.3 percent at 6,796 points.
Greek stocks were 6 percent higher, while Greek bank
shares surged 16 percent.
The broader EuroFirst300 index of leading European shares
was up 1.7 percent at 1,555 points, with prices also
boosted by merger and acquisition activity.
In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan rose 0.9 percent, its biggest rise
in more than two months, while Japan's Nikkei stock index
added 1.3 percent.
Chinese mainland markets were closed on Monday for a
holiday, after posting their biggest weekly loss since 2008 last
week.
SUNNY DAY?
In bond markets, Spanish and Italian 10-year yields were
both down around 10 basis points at 2.19 percent,
the lowest in 10 days.
The flip side of investors' renewed appetite for risk was a
fall in safe-haven German bonds, which pushed the 10-year Bund
yield up around 10 basis points to 85 basis points, a 10-day
high.
Many investors were still cautious about Prime Minister
Tsipras' proposals, however, because it was not immediately
clear how far they yielded to creditors' demands for additional
spending cuts and tax hikes, nor whether creditors can stomach
the offer.
Athens is running out of cash to repay a 1.6 billion euro
IMF loan due at the end of the month unless it secures new
financing from international creditors.
Speculation is rife that, if no deal were reached on Monday,
Greece would need to impose capital controls on Tuesday to avert
a banking crisis as savers keep withdrawing funds from banks.
The ECB on Monday raised the ceiling on emergency liquidity
Greek banks can draw from the country's central bank for a third
time in six days.
Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras met senior bankers
on Friday and told them to brace for a "difficult day" on
Tuesday if no deal is reached, two bankers at the meeting told
Reuters.
"The market is preparing for a relief rally regardless of
good or bad news out of Greece," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya,
market analyst at London Capital Group.
"Either way, the clouds of uncertainty should dissipate to
provide more visibility across the market. Whether a thundery or
a sunny day, investors need to know what to wear."
The euro rose as much as half a percent earlier in
the global session to trade above $1.14, before easing back to
flat on the day at $1.1355. On Thursday last week, it hit a
one-month high of $1.1440.
The dollar was up 0.5 percent against the yen at 123.25 yen
, and up slightly on a trade-weighted basis. The dollar
index was last trading at 94.2.
In commodities trading, crude oil futures rose. Brent crude
was up 0.9 percent at $63.57 a barrel, while U.S. crude
futures was up 0.7 percent at $60.02.
