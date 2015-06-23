GLOBAL MARKETS-Greece optimism lifts stocks but strong dollar tempers euro

* Greece optimism lifts shares in Europe, Asia
* Wall Street expected to open higher
* Euro falls vs dollar as Fed seen raising rates this year
* Italian bond yield premium over Germany lowest in a month
By Nigel Stephenson
LONDON, June 23 Optimism that a deal could be at
hand to stave off a Greek default lifted global shares on
Tuesday and cut borrowing costs for the euro zone countries
considered most vulnerable to the protracted crisis.
European shares gained more than 1 percent to reach
three-week highs and the risk premium that investors demand to
hold Italian 10-year government bonds over German Bunds fell to
its lowest for more than a month.
Wall Street was also expected to open higher, according to
stock index futures.
The euro missed the party, though. It fell more than 1
percent against a dollar boosted by further evidence of U.S.
economic strength and against the yen and sterling.
Greece presented new proposals on Monday that euro zone
leaders welcomed as a basis for a possible agreement to unlock
aid and avert default and a potential exit from the euro.
"It now appears that we will have a short-term solution to
the problem," said Andreas Clenow, hedge fund trader and
principal at ACIES Asset Management.
But some euro zone leaders cautioned that much work still
needed to be done, and some Greek lawmakers reacted angrily to
concessions offered by Athens.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 1.2
percent. France's CAC 40 index rose a similar amount and
Germany's DAX 1.0 percent. Greek stocks soared 4.5
percent.
Also fuelling the rally were better-than-expected data on
factory and service sector activity in France, Germany and the
euro zone overall, according to Markit's preliminary June
purchasing manager indexes.
Earlier, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan was up 0.7 percent. Japan's Nikkei
jumped 1.9 percent to a fresh 15-year high.
China's CSI 300 index of the biggest listed
companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen closed up 3.2 percent.
Chinese factory activity showed signs of stabilising in
June. The HSBC/Markit flash manufacturing PMI edged up to a
three-month high of 49.6 from 49.2, still below the 50 mark that
separates expansion from contraction.
Low-risk German 10-year government bond yields
fell 1 basis point to 0.88 percent.
Yields on 10-year bonds from Italy and Spain
, two countries whose debt markets have felt some
contagion from Greece in recent weeks, were down 7 and 6 bps at
respectively. The spread of Italian 10-year yields over German
equivalents tightened to its narrowest since mid-May.
EURO DOWN
The euro weakened 1.0 percent against a stronger
dollar after data on Monday showed sales of existing U.S. homes
rose to a 5 1/2-year high in May. That kept the Federal Reserve
on track to raise interest rates later this year, which lifted
the dollar 0.5 percent against a basket of currencies.
The euro last traded at $1.1220, having hit $1.1440 on
Thursday. The yen was down 0.2 percent at 123.58 per
dollar.
The U.S. housing data and the progress on Greece pushed U.S.
Treasury yields higher. Ten-year yields were at 2.38
percent, up from 2.36 percent in New York on Monday.
Oil prices were barely changed as the European PMI data and
optimism over Greece offset the prospect of oversupply. Brent
crude was flat at $63.39 a barrel.
Gold held on to losses as the Greece talks and stronger
equities reduced its safe-haven appeal. Spot gold was
last steady at $1,182.10 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Atul Prakash and Patrick Graham in
