GLOBAL MARKETS-Search for deal on Greece keeps investors on edge

By Nigel Stephenson
LONDON, June 24 European shares fell and
investors sought the safety of low-risk German debt and gold on
Wednesday as the anxious wait for fresh talks aimed at averting
a Greek default left everyone vulnerable to sudden moves.
European shares lurched lower, and U.S. stock futures
extended losses, after a Greek government official said the
country's creditors had rejected some of its proposals.
According to a statement from the official, Greek Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras, before leaving for talks in Brussels,
that creditors had rejected some of Greece's proposals.
Losses were pared after a European Union official said talks
with Greece were still going on and that Tsipras would meet the
creditors as planned.
The episode nonetheless rattled markets.
"Most people were assuming ... they'd agree on something,"
said Alan McQuaid, chief economist at Merrion Stockbrokers. "I
was quite relaxed thinking a deal might get done and now you get
this bombshell... Is that the end of it? I don't know."
Tsipras was due to meet the heads of the European Central
Bank, the International Monetary Fund and the European
Commission in Brussels before a meeting later in the day of euro
zone finance ministers.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.3
percent after the statement, having traded about flat for most
the day. U.S. stock index futures extended losses.
Greek shares fell further to trade 3.6 percent lower.
Yields on German 10-year government bonds, the
benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs, fell as low as 0.81
percent after the statement, before rebounding slightly to 0.84
percent, down 3.4 basis points on the day.
Yields on Italian and Spanish
10-year bonds, seen vulnerable to contagion from the Greece
crisis, both ticked up to 2.14 percent.
"We have a very important day ahead and it may be a volatile
day," said KBC strategist Piet Lammens. "It's clear that it's
not yet a done deal."
The euro fell against the dollar, which held on to most of
Tuesday's gains on prospects of higher interest rates.
Earlier, Asian shares eked out modest gains. MSCI's index
of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ticked up
0.2 percent. A close around there would bring gains over the
past six sessions to around 3 percent.
Japan's Nikkei closed up 0.3 percent to hit its
highest level since 1996, lifted by the prospect of a deal on
Greece and signs of a pick-up in Japanese economic growth.
In foreign exchange, the dollar fell 0.2 percent against a
basket of currencies, but held on to most of Tuesday's 1.2
percent gains.
The euro rose 0.2 percent to $1.1190, having risen as
high as $1.1235, and the yen was all but flat at 123.90 per
dollar.
"We had a pretty big move up in the dollar, so it's natural
that there is a pause especially with the U.S. calendar a bit
empty and little in store to push Treasury yields higher today,"
said Niels Christensen, FX strategist at Nordea.
ROBUST
Robust U.S. economic data has firmed up expectations that
the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates later this year
for the first time since 2006.
Fed Governor Jerome Powell said on Tuesday he was prepared
to raise interest rates twice this year as long as the economy
performed as expected.
Oil prices nudged higher on prospects of stronger U.S.
demand after the American Petroleum Institute forecast on
Tuesday a bigger-than-expected fall in U.S. oil stocks last
week. Concern about potential impediments to a nuclear deal
between Iran and six world powers also supported prices.
Brent crude was last 11 cents a barrel higher at
$64.56.
Gold lifted off a one-week low after the Greek
statement. It last traded at $1,177.94 an ounce, having fallen
as low as $1,173.80.
(Additonal reporting by Anirban Nag and Marius Zaharia in
London and Wayne Cole in Sydney; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)