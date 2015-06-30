GLOBAL MARKETS-Markets on edge as Greece heads for default

* Euro-zone stocks, bonds start to recover losses
* Traders point to lingering hopes for a Greek deal
* Asia shares rise, China breaks losing streak
(Writes through, updates prices, adds rebound)
By Lionel Laurent
LONDON, June 30 Euro zone stocks and low-rated
bonds recovered the worst of their losses on Tuesday but
remained on edge as Greece looked set to default on a debt
repayment to the IMF and plunge deeper into financial crisis.
The breakdown of talks between Athens and international
creditors over the weekend has led Greece to close its banks and
impose capital controls. It has provoked market jitters
worldwide, with Greeks due to vote in a referendum on Sunday
that EU partners say will amount to a choice between staying in
the euro or leaving.
There have been few signs of market panic even as the
uncharted territory of a Greek exit from the euro zone becomes
more likely, with investors citing Europe's improved ability to
fight financial contagion since the height of the euro debt
crisis in 2011.
Top euro zone stocks were up 0.2 percent at 1148
GMT after Greece's finance minister said Athens would not repay
the International Monetary Fund debts due on Tuesday but added
he hoped for a deal with international creditors. German
Chancellor Angela Merkel said the door was open for talks.
U.S. equity futures pointed to a higher open, though
the euro was down against the U.S. dollar as hedge funds stepped
up sales.
"We are relatively bullish," said Antonin Jullier, head of
equity trading strategy at Citi. He said a Greek 'Yes' vote
would be a positive outcome but a 'No' was likely to see the
European Central Bank step in with tools to fight contagion.
"This is a complex situation and there is a lot of
volatility; given the binary outcome we expect many investors
will wait it out, but we already see value at current levels."
Bank stocks were in positive territory and peripheral euro
bonds recovering from losses after reports of last-minute
contacts between Athens and Brussels, just hours before Greece's
international bailout package was due to expire, though a German
government official said it was "too late" for an extension.
While Greek ripples were also a drag on investor sentiment
in Asia, Chinese stocks broke a punishing three-day losing
streak as regulators and the government stepped up efforts to
prevent the past few weeks' plunge from inflicting further
damage on an already slowing Chinese economy.
"Even after these market swings, a Greek exit is still not
fully discounted as a positive outcome is still possible," BNP
Paribas Investment Partners said in a note to clients.
"With a majority of Greeks in favour of staying in the
eurozone, there is a decent probability of a referendum outcome
in favour of the creditors' proposals. But until the results are
known, we are likely to see continued market volatility."
The MSCI All-Country World equity index was
flat. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 1.1 percent but remained near a five-month
low hit on Monday. Japan's stock index rose 0.6 percent
while South Korea gained 0.7 percent.
In commodities, oil futures hovered below three-week lows
and gold failed to attract strong safe-haven bids, even with
ongoing Greek uncertainty. London nickel slid 8 percent to
six-year lows and Shanghai nickel also tumbled after the
Shanghai exchange broadened delivery options.
A risk gauge, the CBOE Volatility index, spiked
overnight to its highest levels since February.
"There is still too much uncertainty in the markets and
investors would be watching developments in Greece and China
very carefully before jumping in," said Karine Hirn, Hong
Kong-based partner of Swedish group East Capital, a $3.5 billion
fund management firm.
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)