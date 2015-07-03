GLOBAL MARKETS-European bonds and stocks on the defensive before tight Greek vote

| LONDON, July 3
LONDON, July 3 European bonds and stocks traded
cautiously at Friday's market opening before a Greek referendum
on EU-prescribed reforms that could determine the country's
future in the euro zone and which polls suggest could go either
way.
Yields on top-rated German 10-year Bunds, the benchmark for
European borrowing costs, fell as some investors chose to
preserve their capital in low-yielding but relatively safe
assets. European stocks dipped and were set for the biggest
weekly drop in two months, while the euro edged higher.
The moves were marginal, though, as investors did not want
to position too heavily on either side.
Supporters of Greece's bailout terms have taken a wafer-thin
lead over the "No" vote backed by the leftist government, 48
hours before Sunday's referendum, an opinion poll showed.
The poll by the respected ALCO institute for newspaper
Ethnos put the "Yes" camp on 44.8 percent against 43.4 percent
for "No". But the lead was within the pollster's 3.1 percentage
point margin of error, and 11.8 percent of respondents said they
were still undecided.
"Attention will be pinned on Greece and this is likely to
see investors cautious as we head into the weekend ... Even if
we get a Yes' vote, this means the country must go back to the
negotiation table and try to knock something together again," IG
market analyst Stan Shamu said.
"However, it's a lot worse on the other side as a 'No' vote
will present a host of uncertainties that could really rattle
markets ... Either way, traders will need to buckle up for a
tumultuous Monday."
Bund yields were down 1.5 basis points at 0.84
percent. The FTSEurofirst 300 edged 0.2 percent lower
to 1,524.75 points, down 3.1 percent for the week.
In lower-rated euro zone bond markets, Italian
and Spanish 10-year yields were down around 2 bps
on the day, both at 2.30 percent, having pulled away from German
equivalents by around 30 bps over the course of the week.
The euro rose 0.2 percent to $1.1102.
While Europe was fixated on Greece, a rout in Chinese stock
markets continued. Chinese markets, which had risen as much as
110 percent from November to a peak in June, have collapsed
since June 12, losing more than 20 percent.
The Shanghai Composite Index was down 5.8 percent,
while the CSI300 Index fell 5.4 percent.
JOBS
The dollar fell against a basket of currencies on
Friday, hurt by softer-than-expected U.S. employment data.
The U.S. payrolls report showed employers hired 223,000
workers last month, fewer than the 230,000 increase forecast in
a Reuters poll. The government also downgraded its reading on
April and May job growth while wage growth remained subdued.
The dollar index was down 0.15 percent at 95.977,
retreating from a four-week high of 96.422 hit earlier in the
day. The dollar was buying 123.03 yen, flat on the day.
"With liquidity thin and the Greek referendum coming up, not
many would want to take large positions going into the weekend.
The U.S. jobs report has taken the wind out of the sails for the
dollar for the time being," said Alvin Tan, currency strategist
at Societe Generale.
Oil prices dropped as a rising U.S. rig count stoked fears
of oversupply. Brent crude futures were down 21 cents at
$61.86 per barrel, while U.S. crude futures were $56.66.
Spot gold gained 0.2 percent to $1,168.26 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Anirban Nag, Liisa Tuhkanen and
Alistair Smout in London; Editing by Catherine Evans)