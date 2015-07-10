GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro jump on Greek bid to set debt deal

* Stocks, euro jump
* China stocks buoyed by Beijing's measures
* Oil, copper down, while gold edges higher
(Updates with U.S. market openings, changes byline, dateline,
previous LONDON)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, July 10 Global stock markets jumped
while the euro rose broadly on Friday on optimism that
last-minute concessions by Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras
would clinch a deal with the country's international creditors
and save it from financial meltdown.
U.S. stocks were up about 1 percent in early trading,
following gains in both European and Asian equities.
The euro jumped more than 2 percent against the yen, while
gold prices edged higher.
The gains follow a volatile week that saw Greece's banks
remain shut after the country voted in a referendum to reject
previous bailout terms, raising chances of a "Grexit" from the
euro.
The new Greek plan is by no means a done deal. Greece's
parliament still needs to throw its weight behind the proposals
and trust with creditors needs to be rebuilt. But investors saw
the latest news as reason to be upbeat.
"Should Greece find a momentary fit to its budgetary
problems and stay in the euro zone, it would peel away a thick
layer of uncertainty for the euro," said Joe Manimbo, senior
market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in
Washington.
The euro climbed to a one-week high against the yen of
137.27 yen and was last at 136.99, up 2.4 percent. The
euro zone common currency was on track for its largest one-day
gain since April 2013. Against the dollar, the euro was up 1.2
percent at $1.1167.
MSCI's all-country equities world index
jumped 1.3 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 171 points, or
0.97 percent, to 17,719.62, the S&P 500 gained 20.37
points, or 0.99 percent, to 2,071.68 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 58.10 points, or 1.18 percent, to 4,980.50.
European shares were up 1.8 percent.
Chinese stocks were also buoyed by a raft of support
measures from Beijing that appeared to calm investors. Panic
selling had slashed a third of the value off mainland markets
since its peak in June.
China's worries have spread to other markets, with iron ore
the hardest-hit industrial commodity and oil prices also hit.
Copper was down on Friday and set for a weekly fall of about
3 percent as concerns over China persisted. Three-month copper
on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.9 percent at
$5,581.50 a tonne. Iron ore was headed for a steep weekly fall.
Oil prices also were lower. U.S. crude was down 50
cents to $52.28 per barrel and Brent was down 39 cents
at $58.22.
In the precious metals market, spot gold was up 0.2
percent at $1,161.11 an ounce.
Treasuries prices were lower, with the 10-year note
down 21/32 and yielding 2.377 percent.
(Additional reporting by Lionel Laurent in London and Gertrude
Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York; Editing by Larry King and Frances
Kerry)