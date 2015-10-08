GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks flat on growth worry, dollar dips ahead of Fed minutes

* Wall Street down slightly ahead of Fed minutes

* Dollar eases, oil gains (Updates to U.S. market trading, changes dateline, previous LONDON)

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK Oct 8 World stock indexes were little changed Thursday, as weak data from Germany and Japan added to concerns over sluggish global growth, while the dollar dipped ahead of the release of minutes from the most recent Federal Reserve meeting.

Oil prices jumped more than 1 percent, though data that showed an unexpected jump in U.S. inventories may temper some optimism that global demand and supply may soon be in balance.

U.S. Treasuries eased and the dollar weakened ahead of the minutes, which may reveal more details about the Fed's somber outlook on growth and interest rates. Fading chances of a near-term rate hike have taken a toll on the dollar.

On Wall Street, stock indexes fell in early trading as the corporate reporting season was set to pick up, on concern over the possible impact of weak global growth on company profits.

"Stocks will continue to work off this oversold condition they had in late September. It will be the Fed minutes later in the day that will give us a sign one way or the other," said John Brady, senior vice president at R.J. O'Brien & Associates in Chicago.

The minutes from the Fed's September meeting will be released at 2:00 p.m. ET (1800 GMT). The central bank's policymakers had postponed a long-anticipated rate hike at that meeting.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 24.62 points, or 0.15 percent, to 16,936.91, the S&P 500 lost 0.47 points, or 0.02 percent, to 1,995.36 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 30.03 points, or 0.63 percent, to 4,761.12.

MSCI's all-country world equity index slipped modestly by 0.2 percent after rebounding 7 percent since last Friday, when weak U.S. jobs data pushed back expectations for the first Fed rate rise in almost a decade into next year.

WEAKNESS IN GERMANY, JAPAN

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was up just 0.1 percent. A warning by Deutsche Bank of a record pretax loss in the third quarter dragged down its U.S.-listed shares by more than 2 percent .

In Europe's growth engine, Germany, exports plunged 5.2 percent in August for their biggest monthly decline since the height of the global financial crisis.

Doubts about developed world growth also came from Japan, where data showed machinery orders fell in August by 5.7 percent, bucking expectations of a rise and undermining hopes of an inflation pick-up.

The data took Japanese stocks down about 1 percent.

Against the yen, the dollar eased 0.2 percent to 119.78 yen JPY=, inching away from this week's high of 120.57 yen set on Tuesday, while a dollar index also was down 0.2 percent.

U.S. crude stocks rose by 3.1 million barrels to 461 million last week as refineries cut output and idled capacity. Analysts had expected a rise of 2.2 million barrels.

Brent crude oil futures gained 1.9 percent to $52.30 a barrel, while U.S. crude rose 1.7 percent to $48.63.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were down 3/32 in price to yield 2.072 percent, up 1 basis point from late Wednesday. (Additional reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar, Sujato Rao in London, Shinichi Saoshiro in Tokyo, Sudip Kar-Gupta and Marius Zaharia in London; Editing by Bernadette Baum)