GLOBAL MARKETS-Tumble after Portugal downgrade, China rate hike

 * Wall St stocks lower with Europe on Portugal downgrade
 * Commodities hit by China's third rate hike of 2011
 * Euro skids as downgrade highlights eurozone debt crisis
 * Risk aversion on ahead of ECB, U.S. payrolls
 (Recasts, updates with U.S. markets' open; changes dateline,
previous LONDON)
 By Barani Krishnan
 NEW YORK, July 6 Portugal's credit downgrade
pressured stock markets on Wednesday, reigniting fresh fears
about euro zone debt just as concerns over Greece ebbed, while
China's latest rate hike weighed on commodities.
 Shares on Wall Street opened lower, joining European equity
and credit markets, as Moody's downgrade of Portugal cast new
doubt on European efforts to rescue distressed euro zone states
without debt restructuring. For more, see: [ID:nL6E7I60XH]
 Portugal's government bond yields hit lifetime highs,
hammering the euro.
 China's central bank raised interest rates for the third
time this year [ID:nB9E7EM01R], making clear that taming
inflation is a top priority as its economy slows. Copper
CMCU3 fell as much as 1 percent in London while crude oil
LCOc1 slipped half a percent. [O/R] [MET/L]
 Gold XAU=, a safe haven, rose 0.7 percent.
 Analysts said risk aversion across financial markets
highlighted the fragility of the global recovery.
 "Maybe we want a quick fix, maybe we are looking for one,
but there is no quick fix and if there is, I haven't heard it
yet," said Frank Lesh, a futures analyst and broker at
FuturePath Trading LLC in Chicago.
 The two-year yield on Portuguese government debt
PT2Y=TWEB surged more than 2 percentage points to a lifetime
high of 15.77 percent, while the 10-year yield PT10YT=TWEB
climbed more than 1 percentage point to 13.45 percent, also its
highest ever.
 An hour after the start of trading  on Wall Street, U.S.
stocks were down slightly. The Dow Jones industrial average
.DJI was off 4.70 points, or 0.04 percent, at 12,565.17. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 4.40 points, or
0.33 percent, at 1,333.48. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC
fell 8.26 points, or 0.29 percent, to 2,817.51.
 The FTSEurofirst 300 index .FTEU3 tracking European
shares and the MSCI world equity index .MIWD00000PUS, which
follows global equities, both slipped about 0.3 percent.
 Investors were also shedding risky assets ahead of the
European Central Bank's monetary policy announcement on
Thursday.
 The ECB is all but guaranteed to raise interest rates by 25
basis points to 1.5 percent -- an encouraging development for
the euro -- although markets remain uncertain on the timing of
further rate moves by the central bank.
 The euro EUR= fell 0.7 percent on the day to a session
low around $1.43021, extending losses from the previous day.
Its losses versus the dollar boosted the greenback 0.4 percent
against a currency basket.
 The euro's losses come as fears over Greece and Portugal
are prompting investors to hunt for safer havens such as the
Swiss franc EURCHF=R and yen EURJPY=R.
 "Greece is a basket case and we will probably have Portugal
and Ireland drifting in the same boat," said Steve Barrow, head
of G10 currency research at Standard Bank.
 "But for the ECB raising rates, we would have the euro
falling pretty sharply. It is likely to hold in the $1.40-$1.50
range for now."
 Markets showed little reaction to U.S. data on the service
sector reflecting a slight slowdown in growth in June,
according to the Institute for Supply Management.
 The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR was up
11/32, its yield at 3.0766 percent.
 (Additional reporting by Naomi Tajitsu, Atul Prakesh and
Anirban Nag in London and Chuck Mikolajczak in New York;
Editing by Dan Grebler)

