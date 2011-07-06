版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 7月 7日 星期四 00:02 BJT

GLOBAL MARKETS-Mkts skid on Portugal downgrade, China rate hike

 * World stocks lower with Europe on Portugal downgrade
 * Wall Street turns higher at midday
 * Commodities hit by China's third rate hike of 2011
 * Euro skids as downgrade highlights eurozone debt crisis
 * Risk aversion on ahead of ECB, U.S. payrolls
 By Barani Krishnan
 NEW YORK, July 6 Portugal's credit downgrade
pressured world stock markets on Wednesday, reigniting fresh
fears about euro zone debt just as concerns over Greece ebbed,
while China's latest rate hike weighed on commodities.
 But U.S. equity markets bucked the trend, with Wall
Street's three main indexes moving higher at midday, albeit on
light volume.
 The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 39.69
points, or 0.32 percent, at 12,609.56. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was up 1.05 points, or 0.08 percent, at
1,338.93. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 7.17
points, or 0.25 percent, at 2,832.94.
 Moody's downgrade of Portugal cast new doubt on European
efforts to rescue distressed euro zone states without debt
restructuring. For more, see: [ID:nL6E7I60XH] Portugal's
government bond yields hit lifetime highs, hammering the euro.
 China's central bank raised interest rates for the third
time this year [ID:nB9E7EM01R], making clear that taming
inflation is a top priority as its economy slows.
 Copper CMCU3  and crude oil LCOc1 slipped half a
percent in London trading [O/R] [MET/L]. Gold, a safe haven,
rose more than 1 percent in New York GCQ1.
 Analysts said risk aversion across financial markets
highlighted the fragility of the global recovery.
 "Maybe we want a quick fix, maybe we are looking for one,
but there is no quick fix and if there is, I haven't heard it
yet," said Frank Lesh, a futures analyst and broker at
FuturePath Trading LLC in Chicago.
 The two-year yield on Portuguese government debt
PT2Y=TWEB surged more than 2 percentage points to a lifetime
high of 15.77 percent, while the 10-year yield PT10YT=TWEB
climbed more than 1 percentage point to 13.45 percent, also its
highest ever.
 The FTSEurofirst 300 index .FTEU3 tracking European
shares and the MSCI world equity index .MIWD00000PUS, which
follows global equities, both slipped about half a percent.
 Investors were also shedding risky assets ahead of the
European Central Bank's monetary policy announcement on
Thursday.
 The ECB is all but guaranteed to raise interest rates by 25
basis points to 1.5 percent -- an encouraging development for
the euro -- although markets remain uncertain on the timing of
further rate moves by the central bank.
 The euro EUR= fell 0.8 percent on the day, after touching
a one-week low at $1.42370 and extending losses from the
previous day. Its losses versus the dollar boosted the
greenback 0.5 percent against a currency basket.
 The euro's losses come as fears over Greece and Portugal
prompt investors to hunt for safer havens such as the Swiss
franc EURCHF=R and yen EURJPY=R.
 "Greece is a basket case and we will probably have Portugal
and Ireland drifting in the same boat," said Steve Barrow, head
of G10 currency research at Standard Bank.
 "But for the ECB raising rates, we would have the euro
falling pretty sharply. It is likely to hold in the $1.40-$1.50
range for now."
 Markets showed little reaction to U.S. data on the service
sector reflecting a slight slowdown in growth in June,
according to the Institute for Supply Management.
 The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR was up
3/32, its yield at 3.1062 percent.
 (Additional reporting by Naomi Tajitsu, Atul Prakesh and
Anirban Nag in London and Chuck Mikolajczak in New York;
Editing by Dan Grebler)

