GLOBAL MARKETS-Markets slide on Portugal; Wall St bucks trend

By Barani Krishnan

NEW YORK, July 6 Portugal's credit downgrade pressured the euro on Wednesday, reigniting fresh fears about euro zone debt just as concerns over Greece ebbed, while China's latest rate hike weighed on commodities.

U.S. equity markets bucked the trend, with Wall Street's three main indexes moving higher after a weak open, albeit on light volume as investors shrugged off worries about the euro zone.

Moody's downgrade of Portugal cast new doubt on European efforts to rescue distressed euro zone states without debt restructuring. For more, see: [ID:nL6E7I60XH] Portugal's government bond yields hit lifetime highs, hammering the euro.

"Maybe we want a quick fix, maybe we are looking for one, but there is no quick fix and if there is, I haven't heard it yet," said Frank Lesh, a futures analyst and broker at FuturePath Trading LLC in Chicago.

China's central bank raised interest rates for the third time this year [ID:nB9E7EM01R], making clear that taming inflation is a top priority as its economy slows.

Copper CMCU3 and crude oil LCOc1 were down 0.2 percent in late London trading, after falling at least half a percent earlier [O/R] [MET/L]. Gold, a safe haven, rose more than 1 percent in New York GCQ1.

The euro EUR=EBS fell 0.6 percent on the day after touching a one-week low at $1.42370 and extending losses from the previous day. Its losses versus the dollar boosted the greenback 0.4 percent against a currency basket. [USD/]

The euro's losses came as fears over Greece and Portugal prompt investors to hunt for safer havens such as the Swiss franc EURCHF=R and yen EURJPY=R.

Investors were also shedding risky assets ahead of the European Central Bank's monetary policy announcement on Thursday.

The ECB is all but guaranteed to raise interest rates by 25 basis points to 1.5 percent -- an encouraging development for the euro -- although markets remain uncertain on the timing of further rate moves by the central bank.

"Greece is a basket case and we will probably have Portugal and Ireland drifting in the same boat," said Steve Barrow, head of G10 currency research at Standard Bank.

"But for the ECB raising rates, we would have the euro falling pretty sharply. It is likely to hold in the $1.40-$1.50 range for now."

U.S. stocks edged higher. Shortly before 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 66.18 points, or 0.53 percent, at 12,636.05. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 2.49 points, or 0.19 percent, at 1,340.37. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 11.45 points, or 0.41 percent, at 2,837.22.

The two-year yield on Portuguese government debt PT2Y=TWEB surged more than 2 percentage points to a lifetime high of 15.77 percent, while the 10-year yield PT10YT=TWEB climbed more than 1 percentage point to 13.45 percent, also its highest ever.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index .FTEU3 tracking European shares and the MSCI world equity index .MIWD00000PUS, which follows global equities, both slipped about half a percent.

Markets showed little reaction to U.S. data on the service sector reflecting a slight slowdown in growth in June, according to the Institute for Supply Management.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR was up 3/32, its yield at 3.108 percent. (Additional reporting by Naomi Tajitsu, Atul Prakesh and Anirban Nag in London and Chuck Mikolajczak in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)